MAD’s Mountainous Quzhou Sports Campus Under Construction in China

The Quzhou Sports Campus by MAD Architects is taking shape in China’s Zhejiang province. Led by the Ma Yansong, the team designed the campus as a futuristic landscape with mountains and a lake conceived as a sunken garden. The design connects to the historic city to become a surreal and tranquil landscape. The project's vision is to bring both the competition among sports stars and the physical activity of people’s daily lives together.

The new sports campus combines the functions of a sports park with natural and organic forms to embrace thousands of years of history and culture in Zhejiang. The park covers an area of 570,000 square meters, of which the total building area of the stadium complex and supporting facilities is 390,000 square meters. The park includes a 30,000-person capacity stadium, a 10,000-person capacity gymnasium, a natatorium, outdoor auxiliary training grounds, athlete service and experience center, as well as a science and technology museum and children’s place. Visitors are encouraged to move through the park by climbing and traversing the terrain.

As the team states, the buildings are embedded into the ground and the façades disappear into the terrain, covered by greenery so that they become the landscape itself. The sports venues and expansive park have been imagined as a cohesive scene where the winding trails compliment the sloping land and there are multiple platforms integrated for people to enjoy the park’s beauty from different perspectives.

The project’s overall design has been finalized and is now under construction, with the first phase, the stadium, to be completed in 2021. Upon its entire completion, “Quzhou Sports Campus” will become the world’s largest earth shelter building complex.

News via MAD Architects