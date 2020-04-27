World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MAD’s Mountainous Quzhou Sports Campus Under Construction in China

MAD’s Mountainous Quzhou Sports Campus Under Construction in China

Save this article
MAD’s Mountainous Quzhou Sports Campus Under Construction in China

The Quzhou Sports Campus by MAD Architects is taking shape in China’s Zhejiang province. Led by the Ma Yansong, the team designed the campus as a futuristic landscape with mountains and a lake conceived as a sunken garden. The design connects to the historic city to become a surreal and tranquil landscape. The project's vision is to bring both the competition among sports stars and the physical activity of people’s daily lives together.

Courtesy of MAD Architects Courtesy of MAD Architects Courtesy of MAD Architects Courtesy of MAD Architects + 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

The new sports campus combines the functions of a sports park with natural and organic forms to embrace thousands of years of history and culture in Zhejiang. The park covers an area of 570,000 square meters, of which the total building area of the stadium complex and supporting facilities is 390,000 square meters. The park includes a 30,000-person capacity stadium, a 10,000-person capacity gymnasium, a natatorium, outdoor auxiliary training grounds, athlete service and experience center, as well as a science and technology museum and children’s place. Visitors are encouraged to move through the park by climbing and traversing the terrain. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

As the team states, the buildings are embedded into the ground and the façades disappear into the terrain, covered by greenery so that they become the landscape itself. The sports venues and expansive park have been imagined as a cohesive scene where the winding trails compliment the sloping land and there are multiple platforms integrated for people to enjoy the park’s beauty from different perspectives. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MAD Architects
Courtesy of MAD Architects

The project’s overall design has been finalized and is now under construction, with the first phase, the stadium, to be completed in 2021. Upon its entire completion, “Quzhou Sports Campus” will become the world’s largest earth shelter building complex.

News via MAD Architects

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "MAD’s Mountainous Quzhou Sports Campus Under Construction in China" 27 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938242/mads-mountainous-quzhou-sports-campus-under-construction-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream