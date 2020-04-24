World
Dortmannhof House / Sigurd Larsen

Dortmannhof House / Sigurd Larsen
© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

© Christian Flatscher

Houses, Renovation
Essen, Germany
  • Architect In Charge: Dortmannhof House
© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

Text description provided by the architects. The Dortmannhof is a typical eighteenth century Hallenhaus, a common construction style from the region around Essen in western Germany. In a Hallenhaus, the familial living area and barn were brought together under one roof in a compact structure which could be up to five stories tall.

© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

The current residents are not farmers however, but a family of musicians. To serve their needs, an eleven meter high music studio was added at the center of the three parallel barn spaces.

Model
Model
Model
Model

Additionally, a guest house with a separate entrance was constructed in the eastern barn, and a large additional bathroom to the western barn. 

© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

The building’s new spaces grow tall and narrow like the surrounding crops. Large north-facing windows allow for additional daylight to stream through the old perforated walls which were originally meant to ventilate the hay. 

© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

The historic building is comprised of several entrances and internal connections which allowed for various farming activities to occur simultaneously. These features have been retained, allowing family life, creativity and work to coexist in a similar spirit.

© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

The new internal additions to the house were constructed as oversized inhabitable furniture which can be removed to restore the building’s historical appearance. This approach was taken to meet requirements of the German law for monument protection, which allows for historic buildings to be adapted for modern usage.

© Christian Flatscher
© Christian Flatscher

Refurbishment Renovation
Cite: "Dortmannhof House / Sigurd Larsen" 24 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938176/dortmannhof-house-sigurd-larsen/> ISSN 0719-8884

