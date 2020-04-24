Dortmannhof House / Sigurd Larsen

+ 39

Architect In Charge: Dortmannhof House

Text description provided by the architects. The Dortmannhof is a typical eighteenth century Hallenhaus, a common construction style from the region around Essen in western Germany. In a Hallenhaus, the familial living area and barn were brought together under one roof in a compact structure which could be up to five stories tall.

The current residents are not farmers however, but a family of musicians. To serve their needs, an eleven meter high music studio was added at the center of the three parallel barn spaces.

Additionally, a guest house with a separate entrance was constructed in the eastern barn, and a large additional bathroom to the western barn.

The building’s new spaces grow tall and narrow like the surrounding crops. Large north-facing windows allow for additional daylight to stream through the old perforated walls which were originally meant to ventilate the hay.

The historic building is comprised of several entrances and internal connections which allowed for various farming activities to occur simultaneously. These features have been retained, allowing family life, creativity and work to coexist in a similar spirit.

The new internal additions to the house were constructed as oversized inhabitable furniture which can be removed to restore the building’s historical appearance. This approach was taken to meet requirements of the German law for monument protection, which allows for historic buildings to be adapted for modern usage.