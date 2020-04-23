Three Angle House / Megowan Architectural

+ 56

Project Team: Pricilla Heung (PA), Luke Hickman, Luciano Rodriguez

Structural & Civil Engineer : Meyer Consulting

Building Surveyor: Builde

Landscape Architect : BLAC. Design

Concrete Benchtops: Concrete Collective

Electrician: Grant Moir Electrical

Plumber: Adam Crean Plumbing

Tiler: C Landrigan tiling

Paint And Venetian Plaster: San Marco Painters

Plastering: Peninsula Plaster Co

Formed Concrete Walls: GRADON

Joiner: BM Hall Kitchens

Glazing: Precision Installs

Pool: Landmark Pools

Styling: Style Haus Co

Hydronic Heating: iEnergi

Windows: Windows By Design

Polished Concrete: Revolution CGP

Text description provided by the architects. The Three Angle House has been designed specifically to make the most of the three stunning views offered on this site in Mount Martha. Architect Christopher Megowan, Director of Megowan Architectural, was engaged to work on the project. He explained the moment he first visited the site “I stood on my car and turned around and I was blown away. It's one thing to have one view on a site but three uniquely stunning and different views. To the north, you can see Mornington and Port Phillip Bay, the greenery of Mount Martha Reserve and Point Nepean to the west, and to the northwest the Melbourne CBD on the horizon. The decision to build the house around these views was instantaneous and the agreement was in unison with the clients”.

Owners Jo and Colin Turner knew they were not going to build a run-of-the-mill home for their dream seachange home. “We wanted something so light and airy and it's exactly what we have got”. Vinnie Price and Matt Stonehouse from KabSav Projects were engaged based on their solid track record for producing exceptionally unexpected homes, including previous successful team collaboration, the Two Angle House. From Kabsav's perspective, “We wake up each morning looking for that next challenge, obviously being Three Angles this had that challenge”.

The main entry sets the tone for the home and was intentionally sunken into the hillside. When one descends to the front door the entry to the home opens up to a stunning reveal of a timber-framed view across Jullul Bay. The warmth of blackbutt timber plays with the textural nature of concrete throughout and a feature cantilevered steel staircase carries you up to the main living spaces and the most elevated vantage point over the bay that the site had to offer.

Indeed the language of unexpected but intentional angles has been woven throughout the inspiration of the house. An angular handrail is recessed into a concrete wall, stair treads, and insitu concrete benchtops taper and flare and a triangular clerestory skylight is a statement in the open living area.

The outstanding quality of this home is the exceptional use of natural light. The spaces change throughout the day as the sun moves from the kitchen and study in the east across the living areas to a stunning westerly sunset over the private deck off the master bedroom in the evening. Nearly every space is animated by the constantly changing canvases of the three carefully framed views. “It’s an incredible home to watch a storm roll in from, the whole sky puts on a show, and given the elevated position you feel immersed in it,” says Megowan. “The living spaces are intentionally warm and robust, they’re active spaces to entertain in, engage in and wear in with coastal life while the master suite takes on a softer, quieter and more luxurious character, designed as spaces to retreat to and reflect in.”

Jo and Colin are are thrilled with how the team worked together and felt involved throughout. A key part of this success was how they proactively researched every material and product that Megowan Architectural put forward which meant decisions were confidently made, and that work was coordinated and installed efficiently by Kabsav. “It is fantastic to work with a client that is open and receptive to new ideas and are engaged with every step” says Megowan.

“When it comes down to it, this forever home had to do more than just hit the brief and budget, it had to frame and magnify the lifestyle that the site so clearly offered” says Megowan. "So to us, this Three Angle House is a true success and certainly a project that we were very proud to be a part of."