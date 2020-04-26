World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. SNOW 5319 Office and House / UTAA

SNOW 5319 Office and House / UTAA

Save this project
SNOW 5319 Office and House / UTAA

© Hyosook Chin © Hyosook Chin © Hyosook Chin © Hyosook Chin + 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Office Buildings
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: UTAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  624
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hyosook Chin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bello creative, Dalimbath, Dowin, E PLUS Window, GAI international, NARIN MS, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Chang Gyun Kim
  • Design Team: Chang Gyun Kim, Geun Yong Jang, Sang Won Hong
  • Structural Engineering: HI structural Engineers
  • Mechanical Engineering: Codam
  • Electrical Engineering: Codam
  • Constructor: Gadream
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

Text description provided by the architects. SNOW 5319 is a neighborhood living facility construction built in the back alley that has stepped back from the border between the bustling Nonhyeon-dong and Cheongdam-dong. An alley with a mixture of old and newly built buildings (that are no longer maintained) is a place where diversity and congestion coexist. From bricks to stone tiles and concrete exposures, the exterior wall materials and color selection used in the building was a difficult task in this alley affecting the landscape with various exterior wall materials. Through constant meetings with the owners, the color of the exterior wall was decided as white, which can be the basis of the structure as it is, and white will serve as a milestone in the landscape of the alley.

Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin
Save this picture!
Ground Floor plan
Ground Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

The owner couples, who run their design company, wanted simple and concise for their building. The issue was, the direction of the new building considering the shape of the city street and the requirements of the owner, and white was proposed as the exterior wall material and overall color through many meetings with the owner. To further enhance the simplicity of white, 3mm ceramic tiles with light and thin physical properties were decided as exterior wall materials, and for some layers, aluminum expanded metal and polycarbonate, similar to the properties of white, was used.

Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

The owners of the five-story office who requested a detached top-floor house shown a concise and neat tendency to close most of the interior of the house in white, according to the color of the exterior of the building. The keyword ‘white’, which began from the interpretation of the street, was completed with the whole interior choices by the neat and concise couples.

Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin
Save this picture!
Right elevation
Right elevation
Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

While addressing Northward architectural slant line restriction for daylight and various restrictions in the residential area as maximizing the exclusive living space, the shadows of the masses on each floor were exquisitely adjusted to give the building a richer depth to the scenery of the alley. And the gaze would stay on the street. The mass on the second floor was slightly twisted towards the road to be a milestone. The space that was pushed out on each floor created by the architectural slant line restriction for daylight was transformed of an external terrace that can be used independently by the residents.

Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

The terrace installed on all floors is referred to the healthy space that allows office workers on each floor to transfer between interior and exterior spaces and staying in the terrace allows them to feel away from work for a moment and feel urban life. In particular, the terrace on the front of the 2nd floor uses expanded metal to give a proper distance to the street, and polycarbonate as the interior light for the house on the top floor protects individual privacy as well as makes possible active communication toward the street line.

Save this picture!
© Hyosook Chin
© Hyosook Chin

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
UTAA
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Houses Offices Office buildings South Korea
Cite: "SNOW 5319 Office and House / UTAA " 26 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938156/snow-5319-office-and-house-utaa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream