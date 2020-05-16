Sacramento Municipal Utility District HQ Renovation / Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

+ 17

Design Team: Kristopher Barkley (Architect); Rod Dow (Project Manager); Jennifer Reid (Interior Designer); Raquel Urbani (Signage Design); Alan Dreyfuss (Historic Preservation Architect)

Clients: Sacramento Municipal Utility District

Contractor: Roebbelen Contracting, Inc.

Construction Manager: Kitchell CEM

Landscape Architect: Callander Associates Landscape Architecture, Inc.

Historic Preservation Architect: Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.

Structural Engineer: Buehler Engineering, Inc.

Civil Engineer: Morton & Pitalo, Inc.

Mechanical/Plumbing Engineer: Capital Engineering Consultants, Inc

Electrical Engineer: The Engineering Enterprise

Text description provided by the architects. After 60 years of continuous use, an extensive rehabilitation of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) Headquarters is finally complete. Renovation of this landmark mid-century modern design has brought this iconic 146,000 SF building into the 21st Century while artfully addressing the concerns of the preservation community.

In 1958 Dreyfuss + Blackford designed this building for a young utility and were commissioned in 2014 to renovate the entire facility inside and out. A carefully considered addition allows for greatly increased daylighting and access to views. A central enclosed stair and mechanical shaft was replaced with a large open stair for enhanced vertical circulation and transparency between wings.

Open offices were completely updated to include different types of conferencing, meeting and break areas with modern furniture and finishes. Open office areas were completely modernized to address the needs of SMUD’s multi-generational workforce while incorporating the original concept of an over-arching five-foot grid.

Also included in this renovation were site and landscape improvements designed to historically maintain significant features of the 13-acre site and artist Wayne Thiebaud’s mosaic tile mural “Water City,” was carefully cleaned and preserved with the assistance of historic preservation architects at Wiss, Janney, Elstner and Associates, Inc (WJE). The SMUD Headquarters is on the National Register of Historic Places and the rehabilitation was designed to achieve LEED Gold certification.