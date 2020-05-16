World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sacramento Municipal Utility District HQ Renovation / Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

Sacramento Municipal Utility District HQ Renovation / Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Municipal Building, Renovation
Sacramento, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  131495 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bruce Damonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Formica, Caesarstone, Daltile, Armstrong Acoustic Ceiling Tile, Forbo Industries, Haworth Wall Systems, Kolorines Daltile, PPG Industries, Shaw Contract Group Carpet Tile, Sherwin Williams, Topakustik Acoustic Wall Panel, Wausau Tile Terrazzo
  • Design Team: Kristopher Barkley (Architect); Rod Dow (Project Manager); Jennifer Reid (Interior Designer); Raquel Urbani (Signage Design); Alan Dreyfuss (Historic Preservation Architect)
  • Clients: Sacramento Municipal Utility District
  • Contractor: Roebbelen Contracting, Inc.
  • Construction Manager: Kitchell CEM
  • Landscape Architect: Callander Associates Landscape Architecture, Inc.
  • Historic Preservation Architect: Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc.
  • Structural Engineer: Buehler Engineering, Inc.
  • Civil Engineer: Morton & Pitalo, Inc.
  • Mechanical/Plumbing Engineer: Capital Engineering Consultants, Inc
  • Electrical Engineer: The Engineering Enterprise
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. After 60 years of continuous use, an extensive rehabilitation of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) Headquarters is finally complete. Renovation of this landmark mid-century modern design has brought this iconic 146,000 SF building into the 21st Century while artfully addressing the concerns of the preservation community.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Plan
Plan
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

In 1958 Dreyfuss + Blackford designed this building for a young utility and were commissioned in 2014 to renovate the entire facility inside and out. A carefully considered addition allows for greatly increased daylighting and access to views. A central enclosed stair and mechanical shaft was replaced with a large open stair for enhanced vertical circulation and transparency between wings.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Open offices were completely updated to include different types of conferencing, meeting and break areas with modern furniture and finishes. Open office areas were completely modernized to address the needs of SMUD’s multi-generational workforce while incorporating the original concept of an over-arching five-foot grid.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Also included in this renovation were site and landscape improvements designed to historically maintain significant features of the 13-acre site and artist Wayne Thiebaud’s mosaic tile mural “Water City,” was carefully cleaned and preserved with the assistance of historic preservation architects at Wiss, Janney, Elstner and Associates, Inc (WJE). The SMUD Headquarters is on the National Register of Historic Places and the rehabilitation was designed to achieve LEED Gold certification.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Project location

Address: Sacramento, California, United States

About this office
Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Municipal building Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Sacramento Municipal Utility District HQ Renovation / Dreyfuss + Blackford Architecture" 16 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938014/sacramento-municipal-utility-district-hq-renovation-dreyfuss-plus-blackford-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

