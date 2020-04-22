World
Warraweena House / Pitch Architecture + Design

Warraweena House / Pitch Architecture + Design

© Ben Hoskin

Houses
Sorrento, Australia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  272
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ben Hoskin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Caesarstone, Lysaght, National Tiles, Feltex Classic Carpets, Limestone Australia, Polytec Polytec, Urbanline
  • Architect In Charge: Bo Chu
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1893 by a local Limeburner, Pitch aimed to breathe new life into this beachside Victorian while still respecting its historical value. The resulting design kept the classic façade, but added a contemporary rear extension with soaring floor to ceiling windows and glass doors.

© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

The expansive open plan living is centred around a natural stone fireplace and has seamless integration to the outdoors, where entertaining is easy with a barbeque, pool, spa, outdoor shower and pool house.

© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Currently intended to be a holiday home, with a view to becoming a future retirement haven, this stunning Sorrento home is the pinnacle of bayside living.

© Ben Hoskin
© Ben Hoskin

Project gallery

Pitch Architecture + Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Warraweena House / Pitch Architecture + Design" 22 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938010/warraweena-house-pitch-architecture-plus-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

