World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. The Lookout House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

The Lookout House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Save this project
The Lookout House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

© Brent Moss © Brent Moss © Brent Moss © Brent Moss + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Aspen, United States
  • Design Team: Sarah Broughton, John Rowland, Scott McHale, Delvon Nemechek
  • Contractor : Brikor Associates
  • Interior Decorator: Manuel de Santaren
  • Structural Engineer : KL&A Structural Engineers
  • Mep Engineer : Rader Engineering
  • Civil Engineer : Sopris Engineering
  • Sopris Engineering: HP Geotech
  • Lighting Designer: Robert Singer Associates
  • Landscape Architect : Busy Beavers Gardening
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

Text description provided by the architects. A magnificently placed home in Aspen, Colorado, The Lookout was envisioned and configured to take advantage of panoramic views of the Elk Mountain Range and provide a pristine backdrop for the owner’s significant contemporary art collection.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss
Save this picture!
Entry level floor plan
Entry level floor plan
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

A strong central axis orients the flow of key interior spaces toward vistas and separates open public spaces from private living areas.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

A modern entry volume exposes the north side of the house to natural daylight and encourages ventilation, while creating a striking arrival with southern mountain views.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "The Lookout House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture" 22 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938009/the-lookout-house-rowland-plus-broughton-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream