The Lookout House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Design Team: Sarah Broughton, John Rowland, Scott McHale, Delvon Nemechek

Contractor : Brikor Associates

Interior Decorator: Manuel de Santaren

Structural Engineer : KL&A Structural Engineers

Mep Engineer : Rader Engineering

Civil Engineer : Sopris Engineering

Sopris Engineering: HP Geotech

Lighting Designer: Robert Singer Associates

Landscape Architect : Busy Beavers Gardening

Text description provided by the architects. A magnificently placed home in Aspen, Colorado, The Lookout was envisioned and configured to take advantage of panoramic views of the Elk Mountain Range and provide a pristine backdrop for the owner’s significant contemporary art collection.

A strong central axis orients the flow of key interior spaces toward vistas and separates open public spaces from private living areas.

A modern entry volume exposes the north side of the house to natural daylight and encourages ventilation, while creating a striking arrival with southern mountain views.