The Lookout House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Aspen, United States
Architects: Rowland+Broughton Architecture
- Area: 8700 ft²
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: Brent Moss
Design Team: Sarah Broughton, John Rowland, Scott McHale, Delvon Nemechek
Contractor : Brikor Associates
Interior Decorator: Manuel de Santaren
Structural Engineer : KL&A Structural Engineers
Mep Engineer : Rader Engineering
Civil Engineer : Sopris Engineering
Sopris Engineering: HP Geotech
Lighting Designer: Robert Singer Associates
Landscape Architect : Busy Beavers Gardening
Text description provided by the architects. A magnificently placed home in Aspen, Colorado, The Lookout was envisioned and configured to take advantage of panoramic views of the Elk Mountain Range and provide a pristine backdrop for the owner’s significant contemporary art collection.
A strong central axis orients the flow of key interior spaces toward vistas and separates open public spaces from private living areas.
A modern entry volume exposes the north side of the house to natural daylight and encourages ventilation, while creating a striking arrival with southern mountain views.