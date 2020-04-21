Goettsch Partners Designs New 34-story Residential Building Adjacent to Nashville Yards

Goettsch Partners (GP), the global architecture firm based in Chicago, has designed Alcove, the first residential building adjacent to Nashville Yards. Located in Tennessee, the 34-story building “is composed as a series of stacked, shifted cubes organized in pairs on four levels”.
Alcove, the new 34-story, 416-foot-tall tower with 356 units, is situated at 900 Church Street, adjacent to the 17-acre, Amazon-anchored Nashville Yards development. Designed by Goettsch Partners and developed by Giarratana LLC., the project puts in place a composition of stacked modules that opens up to different views of the city. Moreover, organized in pairs on four levels, the building’s shifted elements liberate inner sections.
Spreading on a total of 375,800 square feet, the tower generates flexible interior configurations, with 32 studios, 224 one-bedroom units, and 100 two-bedroom units. Moreover, “the building façade uses an intricate window wall featuring two varying shades of glazed metal panels, which frame floor-to-ceiling glass for each unit.”
Expected to break ground later this year, with anticipated completion in 2022, the Alcove project features a rooftop game room, two pools, and several communal alcoves. In fact, “amenity spaces are creatively placed within four wood-finished aluminum cutouts, or alcoves, that feature intimate, communal outdoor terraces”. Two of the 75-foot-tall terraces will face east toward the Nashville skyline, and two others will face west.
The design of the project is driven by the developer’s goal of ‘visually stimulating’ architecture and the desire to create unique spaces and vantage points in the center of the building. In some cases, you will be able to step off the elevator and immediately overlook the city. -- Vladimir Andrejevic, AIA, principal and senior project designer at GP.