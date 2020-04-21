World
VY ANH House / Khuon Studio

VY ANH House / Khuon Studio
Courtesy of Khuon Studio
Courtesy of Khuon Studio

© Thiet Vu © Thiet Vu © Thiet Vu © Thiet Vu + 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors, Sustainability
Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam
  • Architects: Khuon Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Thiet Vu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jotun, Panasonic, Toto, LEED Sliding Door, Viet Tiles Corporation, Vietceramics
  • Design Team: Huynh Anh Tuan, Ngo Quang Hau
  • Constructor: Trung Long company
© Thiet Vu
© Thiet Vu

Text description provided by the architects. Vy Anh House is conceived as a retreat where the client can enjoy their own peace after a busy working day. This idea leads to a louver system that completely covers the façade, except for an emergency exit door in the front. Though armored on the outside, the house features a lively atrium filled with sun-kissed, lush greenery.

© Thiet Vu
© Thiet Vu
Section
Section
© Thiet Vu
© Thiet Vu

The family can enjoy a view of this inner oasis from any room of their house. As there is little need for living space on the top, the house is tapered upward to reduce the area of  the upper floors. The resulting curved façade allows natural light deep into this narrow and long tube house.

© Thiet Vu
© Thiet Vu

The air bricks on the louver system, arranged in irregular patterns, ensure security, ventilation and aesthetic emphasis. This system also acts as a trellis that will gradually be covered with vines, resulting in a greenery curtain that provides shade and privacy for this house, a cocoon in the middle of urban chaos.

© Thiet Vu
© Thiet Vu

Project gallery

