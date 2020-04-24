PI House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

+ 18

Lead Architects: Benjamín Goñi

Design Team: Ana Rodrigo

Engineering: Raúl Castellanos

Landscape: Ingrid Intveen / Osvaldo Cardemil

Iluminator: Pilar Bravo

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the coastline and facing north with a view of the sea, which allows gathering the best sights and orientation in the same direction (uncommon situation in Chile).

It is for this condition that the house is designed as two perpendicular volumes covering the maximum width of the site: the volume of common spaces open towards the view and closesto the wind that comes from the south, and the volume of the bedrooms perpendicular to this and located in the east, taking advantage of the morning light.

The common spaces are designed as a single large space, where are the kitchen, dining room, living room and family room, and are differentiated by diverse heights, and a stone wall that makes the use of the living room independent. Towards the sea there is a terrace that links all these spaces and that is protected with a mobile glass system.

The house is made with reinforced concrete walls and the width of these is determined by the thermal inertia necessary for the house to accumulate heat during the day and release it during the night.