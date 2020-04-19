World
PITA’S Bistro Restaurant / DA architecture bureau

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

© Mikhail Loskutov

Restaurant
Moskva, Russia
  • Lead Architects: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova
  • Design Team: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Nikolay Velikotskiy
Text description provided by the architects. PITA'S, a network of street food bars, has existed in St. Petersburg for five years. In Moscow, the first PITA'S opened in early 2019. Of course, the basic concept of the institution, which is unusual Scandinavian variants of classic street food, has remained. The main emphasis in the development of the design was on simplicity and compactness, the use of a minimum amount of materials and the creation of outdoor atmosphere indoors.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The main elements in the interior are a bar counter welcoming guests at the entrance, with a metal basket-like structure hovering over it, and an amphitheater with small tiered tables, which is located in the far part of the hall. The bar and amphitheater structures are not adjacent to the walls, which creates a sense of separate volumes in the interior space.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The project uses a variety of arrangements and sitting scenarios: everyone can find a comfortable place to suit their taste. A tall table for a large company is placed in the center of the hall, and along the walls, there are lower seats, and the design of the amphitheater completes the interior, combining both its functional and decorative components.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
Plan
Plan
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Light colors and plenty of greenery add a sense of freshness and airiness to the space. All the furniture was made according to our sketches based on PITA'S philosophy and concept.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Project location

Address: Myasnitskaya Ulitsa, 11, Moskva, Russia

Cite: "PITA’S Bistro Restaurant / DA architecture bureau" 19 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937701/pitas-bistro-restaurant-da-architecture-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

