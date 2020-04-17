ArchDaily's Complete Coverage on Coronavirus, Architecture and Cities

World
In the midst of a pandemic that has already affected 184 countries and infected more than a million people around the world, we seek to cover all topics that relate the coronavirus within architecture and space, and ways to make social distancing less painful.

Follow our complete coverage on COVID-19.

Emergency projects and hospital architecture

Content to explore while on lockdown

Coronavirus impact on cities

Coronavirus impact on daily life

Susanna Moreira
