ArchDaily's Complete Coverage on Coronavirus, Architecture and Cities

In the midst of a pandemic that has already affected 184 countries and infected more than a million people around the world, we seek to cover all topics that relate the coronavirus within architecture and space, and ways to make social distancing less painful.
Follow our complete coverage on COVID-19.
Emergency projects and hospital architecture
- Opposite Office Imagines the New Berlin Airport as a COVID-19 Hospital
- Emergency Architecture: Designers Respond to Crisis
- JUPE Health Designs Mobile Units to Address Hospital Bed Shortage from COVID-19
- The World's Answer to the Lack of Medical Facilities: Temporary and Convertible Hospitals
- Carlo Ratti Converts Shipping Containers into Intensive-Care Pods for the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Waiting Rooms, Reception Areas, & Courtyards: 43 Notable Examples of Hospital Architecture
- Shift Architecture Urbanism Creates Hyperlocal Micro Markets that Operate During COVID-19 Shutdowns
- Adapting Existing Spaces: New York City’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- WTA Design 60 Emergency Quarantine Facilities to Fight COVID-19
- Interview: Carlo Ratti on Architecture that Fights COVID-19
- AIA’s COVID-19 Task Force Creates Design Guide to Retrofit Buildings for Alternative Care
Content to explore while on lockdown
- Tips for Architects Working At Home During COVID-19
- Visit Over 4,500 Museums and Sites Worldwide From Your Desk With Google Arts & Culture
- Snøhetta, Marcio Kogan and Juan Herreros in ArchDaily Instagram Live Interviews
- 13 Design Solutions to Organize your Workout at Home
Coronavirus impact on cities
- Aerial Photographs of Buenos Aires' Empty Streets During the Mandatory Quarantine
- Empty Cities: Photographers Capture COVID-19's Urban Impact Around the World
- Is Coronavirus Accelerating the Digitalization and Automation of Cities?
- A Solitary Stroll: Paris Under the Lens of Erieta Attali
- When Architecture Shows Solidarity with China Combating Coronavirus
- Collectivity and the Common Good: How Housing Will Change Thanks to Coronavirus
- An Intermittent Breath of Fresh Air: Declining Emissions in Cities Soon on the Rise After Coronavirus
Coronavirus impact on daily life
- Is Coronavirus the Beginning of the End of Offices?
- How is Coronavirus Affecting the Daily Lives of Architects? Our Readers Answer
- Preparing for a New World: What We Are Doing, Together With You
- How Long does Coronavirus Survive on Everyday Surfaces?
- Tips for Design Studio Teaching in the Age of COVID-19
- How Will COVID-19 Shape the Future of Work?
- Remote Work and COVID-19: SOM on Collaborating with a Global Team