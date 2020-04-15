World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists

ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists

Save this article
ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 800 projects and selected 10 finalists of the Building of the Year Award. Over 20,000 architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have inspired ArchDaily readers the most.

But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to highlight the values of this awards process — as the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—, the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.

Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Bambow Bridge / Atelier Lai

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

Hutong Bubble 218 Urban Renovation / MAD Architects

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

Aranya Art Center / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Nanchang Red Earth Park / SHUISHI

Save this picture!
© Huahong Zhang
© Huahong Zhang

Geijoeng Concept Store / Studio 10

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The Renovation of a Little House in a Historical Neighborhood of Guangzhou / URBANUS

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Beijing Daxing International Airport / ADPi + ZHA + BIAD

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Zhejiang Factory / gad · line+ studio

Save this picture!
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Xinzhai Coffee Manor / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Wednesday, April 22 at 23:59 CST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on April 23, 2020

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2020 ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards!

About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. "ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2020 Awards: The Finalists" 15 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937645/archdaily-china-building-of-the-year-2020-awards-the-finalists/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

2020ArchDaily中国年度建筑大奖决选名单公布!

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream