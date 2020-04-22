Accelerating BIM Review with Real-time Visualization

With the recent release of Twinmotion 2020, you can now create even more convincing visualizations and immersive experiences from your CAD and BIM models. In addition to a huge boost in realism, one of the most significant areas of improvement in the new release is project review, with a range of features for fast BIM design review and presentation.

Archviz professionals are already seeing the benefit of these new features. "Twinmotion Presenter is an amazing tool and very useful for presentations,” says Bilal Khan, Founder at Renderlounge. “It allows customers to view relevant information in their own time."

Easily showcase and share your project

The new Twinmotion Presenter in Twinmotion 2020 replaces the previous standalone viewer, BIMmotion. Like BIMmotion, Twinmotion Presenter enables you to share a project in a standalone viewer, so clients and stakeholders can review without having Twinmotion installed.

However, Twinmotion Presenter is considerably smaller in size than BIMmotion, enabling you to package up projects as lightweight executables that take up less space on clients’ machines. In addition, the Twinmotion Presenter UI is much more simple to use, following a slideshow-style format that enables the architect to create a storyboard for viewers to follow.

Presentations created in Twinmotion Presenter can be set to show projects from different points of view and camera paths. There are options to set the view to free, guided, or locked, enabling you to choose whether viewers can explore at will, see the project only from preselected positions, or only play back the animation as rendered.

Creating videos and exporting media from Twinmotion is now far easier. The video editing tool in Twinmotion 2020 has a simpler, cleaner UI that streamlines the process of creating, editing, and organizing clips in a linear storyboard, and a new thumbnail-based UI that makes for more straightforward media export.

More features and options for design review

Twinmotion 2020’s new Note tool is one of the most popular features in the release. It enables you to add annotations to elements within your scene. This is useful for providing feedback during project review, or marking up commercial information such as the brand names and prices of different elements.

Annotations created with the new Note tool can be exported to BCF format (IFC standard) in a zip file and loaded into Revit, ARCHICAD, or many other BIM packages. The file contains the text content of the note and a thumbnail captured in Twinmotion showing the note’s location. This streamlines the project review and iteration process and enhances collaborative workflows.

The new X-Ray material is another great new feature for project reviews. This option for generic Twinmotion materials enables you to see the position of objects occluded by other objects. You can use it to visualize the location of MEP (Mechanical, electric, plumbing) data—for example where the vents are going in a ceiling or the location of pipes under floorboards—without the need to hide all the objects in front of them.

In addition to the new updates in Twinmotion 2020, there are some useful project review features that were already in the previous version of the software:

The Measure tool enables you to easily ascertain the distance between two points using simple drag-and-drop functionality. This is great for measuring things like the height of ceilings or the distance between walls.

The Section tool enables you to create section cuts of your building that show a specific part of a project by providing a cut-away effect. You could remove a slice of the exterior walls and roof to reveal the kitchen area inside a building, for example.

Download Twinmotion 2020 today

Twinmotion 2020 is now available for purchase at a special introductory discount of 50% off, with free upgrades to all new releases until December 31, 2021. As a special thank-you to early adopters, those who had downloaded the previous Twinmotion release are automatically entitled to get Twinmotion 2020 for free; users simply need to install it from the Epic Games launcher.

There’s also a free unlimited-time trial available for those looking to test the features before purchasing or to work on non-commercial projects, and a free educational version for students and teachers. All the options can be seen on the Get Twinmotion page.