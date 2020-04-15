Casa Lucciola Renovation / Rafael Schmid Architekten

+ 17

Design Team: Rafael Schmid / Michael Schmid

Consultants: Franco Patà

Collaborators: Giancarlo Berri, Davide Foletta

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is located in Corippo - the smallest municipality in Switzerland located in the Italian part of the country. Corippo is a renovation project, revitalizing and converting an animal barn - originally built around 1850 - into a cozy and fully sustainable holiday home.

As the inner spaces are quite tight, every inch of the house is considered as storage space. Especially the cupboards under the stairs have been proven as a really convenient solution. Throughout the whole interior, a simple material palette is used, as all the finishes are made out of timber panels to provide a sense of simplicity and an inviting environment.

The home is fully self-sustaining. The electricity is generated through solar panels and water is directly taken out of a freshwater spring that flows next to the houses. The design supports the modern-day lifestyle in a secluded location while embracing engagement with the surrounding nature.