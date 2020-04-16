Turn Your Architectural Concepts Into an Online Reality

What size is this room? What is the view from the meeting room like? What would you see if you looked from the outside in? These are all recognizable examples of questions designers are asked. Is there any better answer than immediately showing the view in question? XUVER provides a user-friendly way to share an online-rendered visualization of your design within a minute. No additional software is required; all you need is a link and a web browser. A voice module also enables you to discuss your design simultaneously.

As architects across the globe work from their homes – especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic – XUVER offers a platform where clients and designers have an easy way to meet in order to view and discuss a design, without actually being in each other’s physical presence.

Online Real-Time Rendering

How does XUVER work? All you need are the 3D files (SketchUp, Revit, ARCHICAD, FBX or IFC) of your design. Using a free plugin and real-time rendering, XUVER converts these files into an interactive 3D world. Accomplishing this in a browser-based solution without the requirement of any additional software makes it accessible for all clients. This challenge took the company eight years, leading to the design of their own visualization engine. Now architects and interior designers can access a virtual 3D world from their source files by merely clicking a link in their browser.

The platform offers new possibilities to all professionals who work with 3D visualizations - for example, real estate agents and project developers when trying to sell a project not-yet built. 3D artists, product designers, and of course interior designers and architects, will all benefit from the new capabilities opened up by real-time rendering.

Share the Experience With Your Client

What looks like a complicated model to the layman can suddenly become an exciting experience, in which the client joins you on a 3D journey through the design and sketching process. Without any knowledge of rendering software, the client can simply move through the design intuitively. This is where XUVER proves its ease of use for all parties.

Two-dimensional drawings can be challenging to understand, especially for a client who hasn't built before and isn't as familiar with the process; and some of your best design ideas can truly only be conveyed and appreciated in 3D. Now, together with your client, you can walk through the 3D draft as if the structure was complete. The designer and client can work together to weigh decisions and assess design options. Proportions, sight-lines, and the concept behind your design become immediately clear. During the virtual walk-through, you can even speak with your client as if you were side by side.

From Abstract to Concrete

Every architect is acutely familiar with the hesitation of new clients when they are introduced to drawings and sketch impressions shown to them on paper or screen. No matter how smart the 2D or 3D visualizations are, the questions raised in the client’s mind are tangible. What size is this room? What is the view from the meeting room like? Can you look from the outside in, and what would you see if you did?

The XUVER visualization thus bridges the knowledge gap between designers and their clients. Clients quickly get a clear understanding of the project and can form their opinions and ask more productive questions of the designer. This interactive manner of going through a design saves a considerable amount of time that would otherwise be spent on explanation.

Whether it is a new home, office, hotel, shop, or other type of complex, or even a renovation project, the finished design as well as the design process itself are exciting and fun for the client. XUVER offers an almost game-like experience, in which the interior layout, furniture, and even details like the car in the garage are visible. Like an avatar to scale, you accompany the clients as their trusted support, enhancing a sense of space and dimension.

Within One Minute

XUVER is fast. The 3D visualization engine provides real-time processing of a design in the browser in less than a minute. No additional software installation is required and everything can be viewed online, making the solution easily accessible for everybody. In other words, XUVER is a device-independent platform. Your design can therefore be experienced anywhere and on any device: computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Personal Contact Without the Traveling Time

The possibilities created by meeting within the design, discussing it and its various phases in real time, make remote working easier. You can see what you are talking about, the client can indicate their concerns precisely, and vice versa. By meeting digitally, all parties save traveling time, thereby increasing efficiency without sacrificing personal contact with your clients.

The use of a voice module while viewing the design online lends a highly personal atmosphere, almost the same as meeting in real life. The client also has the opportunity to involve their team in the design and realization as the project progresses. As they experience the design, you will receive better feedback and the design process will benefit as a result. The final version of the model remains available to the client, who can then show it to friends or use it for marketing purposes.

Anyone who uses XUVER is responding to the consumer’s and client’s current online need: to view everything from any angle. In architecture specifically, this is no different - today’s clients want to be more involved in the design process. This is hardly surprising: clients want to know exactly where they're spending their money when they work with an architect or designer. XUVER improves communication, commitment, and efficiency in a project, for customer and designer alike.

Use XUVER

