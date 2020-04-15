World
Corner House / TOOB STUDIO

Corner House / TOOB STUDIO

© Triệu Chiến

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Hanói, Vietnam
  • Architects: Toob Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Triệu Chiến
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Swisspearl, JUNG
  • Lead Architects: Nguyễn Hồng Quang
  • Design Team: Huyền Trang, Vũ Phát, Khoa Điềm.
  • Engineering: Minh Tuân, Trọng Tùng, Công Minh
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Text description provided by the architects. The current house is a 5-storey townhouse built in the 2000s at an intersection of Hanoi lively streets. The street corner is an unconscious interchange of journeys and various individuals that create livable scenery. The house owner is a middle-aged woman who was born and raised in Hanoi. She enjoys the daily life that takes place in the area.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

We aimed to build a place where architecture and humans are integrated into this atmosphere. Hence, we came up with an architectural renovation with simple and flexible shapes. Traditional details such as shutters, close up wooden doors, purlin structure with tiled roof have been integrated into modernism space in order to create different perceptions from various perspective.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

The large surface covering the exterior acts as a protective boundary to ensure the occupant’s privacy. The edges become less solid due to adaptation of visual methods that allow light and sound to go through. Residents are always able to maintain the relationship between inside and outside of the house by the openness of these boundary sections. Thus, the act of opening or closing contributes to diversify and identify the house's appearance.

© Triệu Chiến
© Triệu Chiến

Project gallery

