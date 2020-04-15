Corner House / TOOB STUDIO

+ 25

Lead Architects: Nguyễn Hồng Quang

Design Team: Huyền Trang, Vũ Phát, Khoa Điềm.

Engineering: Minh Tuân, Trọng Tùng, Công Minh

Text description provided by the architects. The current house is a 5-storey townhouse built in the 2000s at an intersection of Hanoi lively streets. The street corner is an unconscious interchange of journeys and various individuals that create livable scenery. The house owner is a middle-aged woman who was born and raised in Hanoi. She enjoys the daily life that takes place in the area.

We aimed to build a place where architecture and humans are integrated into this atmosphere. Hence, we came up with an architectural renovation with simple and flexible shapes. Traditional details such as shutters, close up wooden doors, purlin structure with tiled roof have been integrated into modernism space in order to create different perceptions from various perspective.

The large surface covering the exterior acts as a protective boundary to ensure the occupant’s privacy. The edges become less solid due to adaptation of visual methods that allow light and sound to go through. Residents are always able to maintain the relationship between inside and outside of the house by the openness of these boundary sections. Thus, the act of opening or closing contributes to diversify and identify the house's appearance.