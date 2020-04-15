World
Mushono House / Hearth Architects

Mushono House / Hearth Architects
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yuta Yamada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nagoya Mosaic, Toto, Acor, Island Profile, Mièle, Velux
  • Lead Architect: Yoshitaka Kuga
  • Design Team: Hearth Architects
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in one lot of a building lot for sale which has been developed along a road. The front land is cleared in south and the back land is rearranged in north along a main road. Accordingly, I organized openings and buffer zones in south, and I tried to make passive designs and comfortable spaces.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Arrangement plan
Arrangement plan
Elevation and section
Elevation and section
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

I made a living room, which is a main room, a big open ceiling space, and I organized big windows in south. And then I made a deep space under eaves and full of greenery outside space. I planted needle-leaved trees in the garden, and I organized a deep eaves middle area.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

By doing so, I made the inside the room cool in summer and warm in winter. I tried a passive design. I gave the steps an impact by shade and shadow made by soft light. And I tried a more comfortable space by OUTSIDE AIR CYCLE. The clients will be able to enjoy a comfortable life in the passive deigned house with foliage.

© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

