World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. A House / Semiotic Arsitek

A House / Semiotic Arsitek

Save this project
A House / Semiotic Arsitek

© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma © Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma © Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma © Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma + 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bekasi Selatan, Indonesia
  • Architects: Semiotic Arsitek
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Acor, Dekson, Fumira, Google, Mowilex, Subway Tile, ZWCAD
  • Architect In Charge: Sandi Baratama, Niko Adiatma
  • Design Team: Andre Rachmana
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

Text description provided by the architects. A House Located in Bumi Serpong Damai, Tangerang - Indonesia, this house was developed with a limited budget of around 625 million rupiahs (40.000 dollars). The concept of utilizing the A-frame shaped roof is applied to maximize the space program in this house. Attic space inside is used as a communal space and a children's bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
Save this picture!
First floor
First floor
Save this picture!
Front elevation
Front elevation
Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

Houses with hook land with dimensions of 10 m x 10 m can accommodate 150 m2 of space requirements. The composition of the mass of the building with corrugated metal roofs is the main character in this house. The zoning of space division is made simple to maximize the existing budget. On the first floor, there is a family room that integrates with the kitchen and dining room. Meanwhile, on the second and third floors, there are bedrooms and communal spaces.

Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

The orientation of the facade of the house is south so that window openings and air circulation are maximized towards the front while the west and east sides of the building have fewer openings.

Save this picture!
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma
© Sandi Baratama & Niko Adiatma

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Semiotic Arsitek
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "A House / Semiotic Arsitek" 13 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937390/a-house-semiotic-arsitek/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream