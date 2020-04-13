World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
  5. Fuyang Upper River Side Urban Experience Area / Landao Design

Fuyang Upper River Side Urban Experience Area / Landao Design

Save this project
Fuyang Upper River Side Urban Experience Area / Landao Design

© Bing Lu © Bing Lu © Bing Lu © Bing Lu + 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Park
Fuyang, China
  • Landscape Architects: Landao Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21000.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bing Lu
  • Architect In Charge: Zhuoquan Tu
  • Design Team: Guowei Li, Qinghua Zhou, Chongyi Zhao, Qinhong Zhao, Xiaoyue Zheng, Guanqi Pu
  • Client: R&F PROPERTIES, WANTOU REAL ESTATE
  • Structural Design : R&F PROPERTIES East China Design Institute, Zhejiang Jia Wei
  • Landscape Design : Landao Design
  • Construction: Jiangsu Bargreen Landscape Engineering Co.,Ltd
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the delta area of Fuyang City, East of Ying River. Since the 1970s, Ying River assumed the role of shipping and harbor. After historical evolution, its long history has bred the civilization and vitality of the coastline. Bases on history, project integrates urban park and community entrance to sets up a three-dimensional traffic mode.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
Concept of time bridge
Concept of time bridge
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

There are three main challenges to be consider: first, how to activate innovation of the city; second, how to bring popularity to the area； third, how to sort out complex traffic flow lines. Starting from the dimension of time shuttle and art freshmen, the scheme uses geometric elements to intangible design logic.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Light was put into the function of runway and footpath as a bridge，and grass was sloped  to shape the site into an interesting exploration terrain. After design, all ages can find their fun here，couples can take a walk and talk with each other，elders can dance and socialize. Here become a multi scene and multi-functional space.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

The project has established a multi scene and multi-functional aggregation space, which is not only the community entrance place and the space for gathering people at the entrance, but also the space for citizens to gather activities. In the future, it is also the joint connecting the road embankment and the river bank, which provides a reference case for solving the lack of vitality of the local city and forms a new community city relationship chain.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

It has successfully made the crowd happy to participate. We have designed many places and facilities for participation here, including lawn for running, terrain for skateboarding Park, waterscape facilities for treading water and playing with water, as well as famous art sculptures for participation. Children regard this place as a park to give full play to children's interests. Couples can take a walk here and talk with the elderly. You can dance and socialize here, and all ages can find their own fun here.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu
Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

These fun will be engraved in people's hearts, making people more willing to be close to similar outdoor places. The surrounding supporting facilities, similar to light meals, beverage stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, etc., will also be developed, and eventually bring a virtuous cycle of urban vitality creation.

Save this picture!
© Bing Lu
© Bing Lu

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: West of Guoyang South Road, South of Beijing East Road, Yingdong District, Fuyang, Anhui, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Landao Design
Office

Products

Steel Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park China
Cite: "Fuyang Upper River Side Urban Experience Area / Landao Design" 13 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937364/fuyang-upper-river-side-urban-experience-area-landao-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bing Lu

阜阳大河城章城市体验区 / 澜道环境设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream