Ramar Residence and Studio / Saez Pedraja

Lead Architect: Juan Saez Pedraja

Engineering: Aram Arakelyan

Text description provided by the architects. The Ramar residence is located in Sunset Park in Santa Monica, about 1 mile from the Pacific Ocean. It lays on an up hill lot facing South West. The scope of the project was an integral interior and exterior remodel of an existing 2,150 SF single family residence built in 1958. Apart from the remodel, a studio space was required for one of the owners, who is a fashion designer-where she would be able to design and execute her work, and have a lounge area. We decided to do a detached structure located at the rear of the lot in order to take advantage of the views, light and ocean breeze.

The parcel coverage was close to the maximum square footage allowed by the planning department (only 230 square ft were allowed). This constraint brought the design opportunity to utilize outdoor space and integrate it into the design – the roof structure extends past the enclosed studio space to cover an exterior lounge area of 106 SF adjacent to the East, and a 56 SF exterior walkway in front of the studio. Floor to ceiling glass sliding doors separate the studio from the outdoor spaces – when these doors are open, the studio, lounge and walkway become a single space of 400 SF. The southern overhang protects the studio from the midday sun. At the edge of the overhang 4 sliding floor to ceiling shade structures made out of aluminum frame and cedar slats protect from the morning and afternoon sun as well as mitigate the prevailing winds.

The scope of the existing house remodel includes the design of a new master bathroom, full kitchen remodel, new finishes throughout the interior of the house, new exterior facade and balcony stucco treatment and new fenestration. For the interior, a neutral palette of black, grey and white tones was selected. The fireplace wall and stairs are cladded with cold rolled steel. With regards to the exterior structural work was performed in order to extend existing openings of the living/dining area to allow a better view of the ocean. A dark grey stucco was selected for the exterior. The access and front yard of the house was redesigned, a new cantilevered concrete stair allows access directly to the second floor.