World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Copal Tulum Building / Studio Arquitectos

Copal Tulum Building / Studio Arquitectos

Save this project
Copal Tulum Building / Studio Arquitectos

© Pablo García Figueroa © Pablo García Figueroa © Pablo García Figueroa © Pablo García Figueroa + 38

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8934.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pablo García Figueroa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acabado Chukum, Cocinas Palma
  • Lead Architect: Eduardo García, Pablo García, Miguel Ángel Cervantes, José Martin Amate, Iván Guzmán
  • Design Team: Eduardo García, Pablo García, Miguel Ángel Cervantes, José Martin Amate, Macarena Rosetti, Ángel Cervantes Montiel, Tizoc Reyes DeGregoriis, Rodrigo Ortiz López, Rafael García Delfín, Héctor Cadena.
  • Clients: Onix Holdings
  • Construction Consults: Studioarqs
  • Construction: Atacama Inmocapital
  • Interior Design: Clara Muñoz
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

Text description provided by the architects. A great green lung that integrates its natural context with the social activities that take place in the complex of 56 luxury residences in Aldea Zama, Tulum.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

The main intention of the project was to generate a connection with the conservation area of the subdivision and its natural pit, creating a large green jungle within it, achieving an atmosphere that is in balance with the environment. This lung provides green views to all the units of the building, as well as controlled privacy regarding the blocks and ground floor circulations.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

The volumes are interrupted to generate light and a discontinuation of the blocks. Gardens and vertical accesses to the apartments were created in these spaces.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

The complex offers a variety of units that provide flexibility of experiences and uses. The interiors reflect a rustic atmosphere with regional materials, stone, tropical woods and chukum resin-polished cement.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

On the exterior, the terraces and flower planters make up an integrated aesthetic, working as heat absorbers for the interior. The wooden lattices are an organic material that covers the vertical elements and gives continuity with a rustic appearance made up of materials from the region.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

The amenities configure a dynamic use of the spaces through the experience of the green lung, the journey inside the treetops make one forget about the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

Spaces for contemplation, tranquillity, services and entertainment were created, as well as a terrace on the highest part of the west facade that allows the contemplation of excellent sunsets and a general view of the project.

Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa
Save this picture!
© Pablo García Figueroa
© Pablo García Figueroa

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Studio Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Copal Tulum Building / Studio Arquitectos" [Edificio Copal Tulum / Studio Arquitectos] 10 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937320/copal-tulum-building-studio-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream