Copal Tulum Building / Studio Arquitectos

Lead Architect: Eduardo García, Pablo García, Miguel Ángel Cervantes, José Martin Amate, Iván Guzmán

Design Team: Eduardo García, Pablo García, Miguel Ángel Cervantes, José Martin Amate, Macarena Rosetti, Ángel Cervantes Montiel, Tizoc Reyes DeGregoriis, Rodrigo Ortiz López, Rafael García Delfín, Héctor Cadena.

Clients: Onix Holdings

Construction Consults: Studioarqs

Construction: Atacama Inmocapital

Interior Design: Clara Muñoz

Text description provided by the architects. A great green lung that integrates its natural context with the social activities that take place in the complex of 56 luxury residences in Aldea Zama, Tulum.

The main intention of the project was to generate a connection with the conservation area of the subdivision and its natural pit, creating a large green jungle within it, achieving an atmosphere that is in balance with the environment. This lung provides green views to all the units of the building, as well as controlled privacy regarding the blocks and ground floor circulations.

The volumes are interrupted to generate light and a discontinuation of the blocks. Gardens and vertical accesses to the apartments were created in these spaces.

The complex offers a variety of units that provide flexibility of experiences and uses. The interiors reflect a rustic atmosphere with regional materials, stone, tropical woods and chukum resin-polished cement.

On the exterior, the terraces and flower planters make up an integrated aesthetic, working as heat absorbers for the interior. The wooden lattices are an organic material that covers the vertical elements and gives continuity with a rustic appearance made up of materials from the region.

The amenities configure a dynamic use of the spaces through the experience of the green lung, the journey inside the treetops make one forget about the surrounding buildings.

Spaces for contemplation, tranquillity, services and entertainment were created, as well as a terrace on the highest part of the west facade that allows the contemplation of excellent sunsets and a general view of the project.