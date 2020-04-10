World
Refurbishment in Architecture

CRL House / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office + Javier Cabanes

CRL House / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office + Javier Cabanes

  Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
  Lead Architect: Quique Zarzo, Ángela Cardiel, Javier Cabanes
  Collaborators: Beatriz Riber, Elisa Ricoy, Elena Gámez
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Text description provided by the architects. Casa CRL is a comprehensive renovation of a small apartment for a single person. It is located on the first floor of a building in Castellar Oliveral, a community on the outskirts of the city of Valencia, in an environment with quality standards typical of the expansion neighbourhoods of the 1960s.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Axo
Axo
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Although the location on the first floor in a four-floor building limits the amount of natural light, it also allows one to enjoy a central courtyard as well as a rear courtyard facing the main courtyard of the block to which the building belongs.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The project eliminates circulation as much as possible by means of its organisational simplicity, optimising the space and generating very long horizontal views that, given the limited height of 2.4m, enriches and energizes the spatial sensation of the apartment.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The floorplan is resolved into two clearly differentiated longitudinal strips:
The first of them contains the access at its midpoint and houses the most public spaces of the apartment. The living room and the kitchen are located in the centre and control the entire space as a panopticon.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Distribution and Fittings
Distribution and Fittings
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The second strip has a narrower bay and enhances the connection and the crossing circulation of the house, connecting both courtyards and generating new facades. It is organized as a sequence of rooms that open and close thanks to mobile mechanisms. Together they create a system of mini-experiences. The sizes of the rooms are similar, allowing the alternation of uses between them. The furniture defines the use of each room, specifying it and giving it its name. The core of the strips is the outdoor courtyard, which faces three orientations and allows the route between the different spaces. A winter garden nuances the transition between both courtyards and the kitchen.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Axo Volumes
Axo Volumes
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The carpentry and the different ways of opening the spaces enhance the organization of the spaces into strips and characterize each of the spaces. Sliding, pivoting and folding to open and close the rooms multiply the reduced space of the apartment.

Photomontage
Photomontage
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The duality between the exterior and the interior is enhanced through the material treatment in both strips. The longitudinal facades are resolved using gold-coloured aluminium, while the transversal ones are of wood. The public strip is covered with phenolic board of 40x40cm cutting, while the existing terrazzo flooring with the same cutting is extended from the courtyards to the interior in the private strip.

Cite: "CRL House / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office + Javier Cabanes" [Casa CRL / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office + Javier Cabanes] 10 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937314/crl-house-raum-4142-architecture-office-plus-javier-cabanes/> ISSN 0719-8884

