Waterfall House / V+studio

Houses • Vietnam Architects: V+studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 72.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Bosch Dulux Toto Acor , Google , Green Wind Flower , Xingfa Aluminium Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Lê Quang Vinh

Design Team: V+studio

Other Participants: Nguyên văn Tuân

Text description provided by the architects. Watterfall- House is located in a new urban area in Hai Duong city. The front of the house is inspired by the water flowing from the top, weaving through each stone, bushes. The work brings a new breeze, a cool stream of water to the surrounding neighborhood with houses with spontaneous architecture, following trails and repeating. The homeowners are young people, they desire a simple, unobtrusive, gaudy home. A cool house, close to nature. Where they are themselves, away from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Every moment at home is the quietest moment, a place of peace and regain energy after stressful working hours. When approaching the project, with a not very large area.

The designer must balance the wishes of the owner, the utilities used and the criteria given: all spaces must be exposed to natural light and ventilation.The plan given is to open the sky wells in dozens of verticals to create green space for the surrounding functional rooms Ground floor with garage, living room, kitchen and dining room. Interior space is simple and sophisticated. Not flashy. The main highlight of the first floor space is the rows of trees under the sky. A precious highlight, where the town is narrow. The staircase is the space connecting the floors of the house, not arranged in the middle of the house like the designs often found in townhouses. In the cramped context, a townhouse with a small area, designed multiple floors.

The problem for the designer is how to move up and down without getting tired and bored. The solution to bring the stairs to the front of the house, taking light from the facade is a plus point of waterfall- House. The staircase is designed to open, allowing light to spread throughout the space. With this design, nature is brought inside the house, the rays of sunlight dance to the rhythm of each moment of time. Space changes by the hour, every day, every season of the year