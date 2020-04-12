World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. House at Serpong / Atelier Riri

House at Serpong / Atelier Riri

Save this project
House at Serpong / Atelier Riri

© Daniel Jiang © Daniel Jiang © Daniel Jiang © Daniel Jiang + 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Serpong Sub-District, Indonesia
  • Architects: Atelier Riri
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  318.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniel Jiang
  • Architect In Charge: Harindra Mahutama
  • Project Directors: Novriansyah Yakub
  • Design Team: Atelier Riri
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Jiang
© Daniel Jiang

Text description provided by the architects. Living in a tropical climate like Indonesia brings a lot of perks for residential design, especially the high sun exposure and rainfall each year. Located in the typical suburban Jakarta provides the opportunity to respond towards the practicality of the tenant’s needs as well as the sustainable aspect of the environment. Especially the fact that most suburbans are well educated professionals and executives. The site is 437m2 located in a hook facing a public park on the west side, while the side facade is facing the south direction. To answer the challenge of a bright and warm sunlight in the evening, we came up with two approaches. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Jiang
© Daniel Jiang
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Daniel Jiang
© Daniel Jiang
Save this picture!
© Daniel Jiang
© Daniel Jiang

The first one is a passive cooling response through detaching the building from any property boundary wall, so that each room would get indirect sunlight from the vertical void on every side of the house. Then, creating a stack effect with a central courtyard and a large void on the stair area, which then provides another shelter for the open area on the south side and minimizing the apertures on the west side. Moreover, adding a roof garden for a natural cooling agent for the space below.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Jiang
© Daniel Jiang

The second approach is an active cooling response with an energy saving AC, solar panel system and implementing rainwater harvesting in the rooftop garden. This house consists of 4 levels, with each floor for a different function. The first floor is the garage and service area,the second floor is the living and family area, the third floor is where all the bedrooms are and last but not least, the top floor, functioned as the private recreational area. This house aimed to redefine the modern community of people in Indonesia with a strong composition form using dominant and contextual natural materials. Each stone, wood, rattan and metal provides unique textural identities in a dynamic line and form. 

Save this picture!
© Daniel Jiang
© Daniel Jiang

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Atelier Riri
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "House at Serpong / Atelier Riri" 12 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937310/house-at-serpong-atelier-riri/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream