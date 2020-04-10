World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Vietnam
  5. The Nắng Suites / o9 Design Studio

The Nắng Suites / o9 Design Studio

Save this project
The Nắng Suites / o9 Design Studio
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: o9 Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Häfele, Toto, Acor, Adobe, ELEK, Google, HODA STONE, Pepper Builders and Makers
  • Architect In Charge: Long Tran
  • Design Team: o9 Design Studio
  • Engineering: o9 Design Studio
  • Landscape: o9 Design Studio
  • Construction: Pepper Builders and Makers
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The Nắng Suites are located near the seafront of the coastal city of Da Nang, 500m away from My Khe beach. The philosophy of The Nắng encourages communality as opposed to anonymity. Designed to meet the needs of both short and long-term guests, it is important that a sense of homeliness is fostered, no matter the duration of the stay. Working within the spatial planning constraints, a vertical void through the heart of the building creates internal open space in a neighborhood characterized by narrow, tightly packed tube houses.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The 4-storey building is organised into two distinct elements - private and communal. All eight of the suites are on the upper floors, spaced around perpendicular sides of the central void for privacy/autonomy. The ground floor area serves as the co-living hub consisting of a kitchenette, dining table, lounge, library, movie room, laundry room and parking spaces. From the street the building has the appearance of neatly stacked blocks. On its exterior, alternating floor to ceiling wood paneled walls and large windows create a rhythm of solidity and light. A hand-woven, multi-panel screen door forms the entire façade of the ground floor. It invites natural elements into the building - diffusing the intensity of the sunlight, and maximizing air circulation. As you enter, the dramatic vertical void acts as a bridge between an outside and inside world.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The Nắng Suites’ interior design is influenced by Western European interior design styles of the 1960s and given a contemporary update. We used a limited palette of bold reds, greens and blues, a nod to the Mid Century Modern style, and which complement the richness of the dark walnut wood. This high quality wood was chosen for its lively surface structure, treated with a minimal transparent finish that celebrates the inherent aesthetic character of its grain. Terrazzo in a muted palette evoking the sky and sea is used for the bathroom floors and inset bathroom fixtures. The terrazzo floor design featured in the bathrooms and the communal area is echoed in the decorative wooden dividing screen by the entrance of the building. These patterns of circles and half circles are redolent of the paintings of Sophie Taeuber-Arp and the work of the Abstraction–Création group of the 1930s and 40s - which champions abstract geometric art and emphasizes the power of line, form and colour.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Large tropical plants are found on all the external and internal balconies. Their bold organic forms offset the straight lines of the building and connect the residents to the nearby forested hills, whilst also filtering the air and reducing the heat radiation. The dynamic roof design features a combination of louvers and grid work, allowing natural light in and heat to escape. The Nang Suites forges a new kind of internal landscape, comprised of impromptu meeting spaces - sites for both spontaneous and planned encounters. Through carefully considered communal space, people are encouraged to interact in ways they wouldn’t if brushing past each other in closed off corridors.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Da Nang, Hải Châu District, Da Nang, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
o9 Design Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Vietnam
Cite: "The Nắng Suites / o9 Design Studio" 10 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937309/the-nang-suites-o9-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream