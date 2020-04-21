World
S&D House / La Errería

S&D House / La Errería

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Novelda, Spain
  • Lead Architect: Carlos Sánchez García, Luis Navarro Jover
  • Clients: Sonia&David
  • Engineering: Ramqui engineering & illumination
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. Savings and dreams are deposited in the houses. In them, the fears and the illusions of the human beings are visible. The house is, at the same time, the great aspiration of a family and also the great investment of a life.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Plans
Plans
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

In the end, the decision to buy or build a house is an apparently rational decision, but also an emotional one, and the attraction of making it special and enjoyable is a great bet, a risk that we should all be aware of.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Detail
Detail
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

That 'risk' is what makes us feel comfortable. Indecisive between the intimate and the public, this house combines a kind of laboratory of forms in which concrete plays its specific role giving the body and the structure to the house in order to accomplish the programmatic statement expressed by our clients.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Does it want to be a message? Perhaps, but it is, from its function as a house, where it wants to settle in this uncertain world, reminding its inhabitants that all adventure requires risk.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Project location

Address: 03660 Novelda, Alicante, Spain

