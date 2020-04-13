Catena Media Serbia / Studio AUTORI

+ 19

Clients: Catena Media

Text description provided by the architects. The Catena Media office is located in the Airport City business center in Belgrade and is designed for a team of curious individuals who make what is one of the most successful companies in the iGaming industry. This is an open space office overlooking the New Belgrade panorama. The space is designed so that every employee has his own working and relaxing zone.

The result is an office which is just like a game, full of tricks, obstacles, fun features, secret parts and surprises. This is how the spirit of the iGaming industry is transposed to the elements and the way the space is used. Neutral palette and raw materials are predominant in the office. The ceiling is painted black so the details and the installations on it are neutralized. The bleached beech wall coverings give this working space a warm feel. The wooden wall in the entrance zone is also a large magnetic board which allows the visitors and employees to create graphics and messages out of magnets in different shapes and colors. This way they create a new welcoming message with each change.

There are no sharp angles in the space so the function zones easily gradate from one to another. Round glass partitions allow the transparency of the space so it doesn’t cut short. Besides the main open working zone which is filled with working tables, this space is characterized by rooms isolated with round glass membranes, including the main conference room and smaller rooms for individual meetings and calls.

A large green belt goes through the entire office and divides different functional zones, brings warmth and makes the space friendly towards the user. The lighting that was designed especially for this space is a very important feature of the project, from standard hangers, adjustable lamps to built-in lighting in the hanging gardens above working tables. The tables, dividers, sofa, bench, stands, conference tables, the kitchen, counter, almost all of the furniture was also designed especially for this office.

The main recreational zone contains a special multifunctional stretching wall. Although coated with elements of fun and relaxation, each of the zones can be used as a working zone which allows the employees to change the position of their bodies multiple times during working hours, thus making the workday dynamics more pleasant. Several more elements such as the swings, table tennis and the wheel of fortune are dedicated to the break at work.

The wheel of fortune which is also a whiteboard is situated in the busiest part of the office to entertain the employees. Different functions and zones are connected by a color palette which is chosen to be pleasant for the users. This interior design project offers a new and updated view on spending time in the working environment which is more and more flexible nowadays.