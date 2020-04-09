World
Tea Nest / Cheng Tsung FENG

Tea Nest / Cheng Tsung FENG

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installation
Miaoli, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Artist: Cheng Tsung FENG
  • Project Designer: Xin Jun Liu
  • Organizer: Hakka Affairs Council
  • Implementer: International Culture and Tourism Bureau, Miaoli County
  • Co Organizer: Miaoli County Dahu Township Office, Dawo Cultural Ecological Association
  • Curator: Wata Art
  • Marketing Manager: Jolin Lin
  • Wooden Structure: Yumu Manufacture & Research
  • Partner: Yu Cheng Shen, Shi Jiun Wang
Text description provided by the architects. Artist Cheng Tsung FENG turned this traditional craft into installation artwork, Tea Nest. Weaving with more rice straws, make it as big as a house size for welcoming people go interior.

Based on the Teapot Nest meaning,Lasting Warming, this artwork invite people to come inside and sit around like bathing in a cup of hot tea. With the smelling of rice, bring you back to the nature life in agrarian Taiwan society in 1970s.

Cha Shou(茶壽), a heat preservation tea set for teapot, made with rice straws and stuffed with cotton fabric inside and originated from WenShui area in Miaoli.

These containers were much important to the Hakka people in past. Hakka farmers can take a rest and have pots of warm tea after they finished the farm work in the afternoon.

Project location

Address: Dawa, Miaoli, Taiwan (ROC)

Cite: "Tea Nest / Cheng Tsung FENG" 09 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937173/tea-nest-cheng-tsung-feng/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yu Cheng Shen

茶窝 / 范承宗

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

