Tea Nest / Cheng Tsung FENG

+ 13

Artist: Cheng Tsung FENG

Project Designer: Xin Jun Liu

Organizer: Hakka Affairs Council

Implementer: International Culture and Tourism Bureau, Miaoli County

Co Organizer: Miaoli County Dahu Township Office, Dawo Cultural Ecological Association

Curator: Wata Art

Marketing Manager: Jolin Lin

Wooden Structure: Yumu Manufacture & Research

Partner: Yu Cheng Shen, Shi Jiun Wang

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Artist Cheng Tsung FENG turned this traditional craft into installation artwork, Tea Nest. Weaving with more rice straws, make it as big as a house size for welcoming people go interior.

Based on the Teapot Nest meaning,Lasting Warming, this artwork invite people to come inside and sit around like bathing in a cup of hot tea. With the smelling of rice, bring you back to the nature life in agrarian Taiwan society in 1970s.

Cha Shou(茶壽), a heat preservation tea set for teapot, made with rice straws and stuffed with cotton fabric inside and originated from WenShui area in Miaoli.

These containers were much important to the Hakka people in past. Hakka farmers can take a rest and have pots of warm tea after they finished the farm work in the afternoon.