PÇL Clinic / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office

PÇL Clinic / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Dental Clinic
Spain
  Area: 163.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Alejandro Gómez Vives
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Armstrong, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, Cerámica Complementto, Linestra, Onduline
  • Arquitectos A Cargo: Quique Zarzo, Ángela Cardiel, Javier Cabanes
  • Clientes: Suministros Estomatológicos Instrudent SL
  • Colaboradores: Beatriz Riber, Elisa Ricoy, Elena Gámez
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Text description provided by the architects. PCL dental clinic is located in Puçol, a town a few kilometers from Valencia, in a commercial basement of a brick residential block typical of the 1980s.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

We found a space on four levels of very different heights, and a curved slab resulting from the effect of the descending ramp of the vehicles into the building's parking lot.

Floor plan
Floor plan
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The main problem was focused on how to solve the program and integrate our proposal into the differences in level as well as in the peculiar geometry we found on site.

The clinic's program requires differentiating two areas, one more public linked to the street, and the other private, internal, for the clinic workers.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Our proposal is a series of autonomous, free-standing boxes that are scattered throughout the space, colonizing the different levels and collecting the defined programs required by the program: bathrooms, storage, and work boxes.
The rest: empty space.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The topological relationships between volumes and the tensions between themselves and the container space, give rise to a small-scale urban experience, through which clients and professionals become active participants and not only passive consumers.

Meanwhile, the waiting room, like a plaza, dominates the space. The system of boxes and the access areas to them generate a space that limits both worlds, it is the connection space between the different users of the clinic.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The closing is retracted from the facade line, generating a broken geometry gaining depth, and allowing a gradual transition between the street and clinic. The dimensions and the orientation to the south, allow the entry of natural light in all the depth of the space.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The perimeter is resolved in the most neutral way possible, painted in white, the floor plan is materialized, in the most public area, with a gray ceramic pavement and linoleum of the same color on the private levels. The boxes are lined on the outside with micro-perforated miniature sheet metal, and on the inside, a 10x10 ceramic identifies each one with its color. The bathroom and counter boxes, meanwhile, are materialized with mirror and polycarbonate panels, respectively dematerializing their limits.

© Alejandro Gómez Vives
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Project location

Address: Puçol, Valencia, Spain

About this office
RAUM 4142 Architecture Office
Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare dental clinic Spain
Cite: "PÇL Clinic / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office" [Clínica PÇL / RAUM 4142 Architecture Office] 12 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937163/pcl-clinic-raum-4142-architecture-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

