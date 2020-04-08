Brickell Flatiron, Miami’s Tallest All-Residential Tower, Is Now Completed

Miami’s tallest luxury condominium, the recently completed Brickell Flatiron tower is designed by architect Luis Revuelta, with interiors created by Italian design architect Massimo Iosa Ghini. Standing tall at 736-feet-high, the residential building is the newest icon of Brickell's Financial District

+ 6

With a distinct flatiron shape and curvilinear façade, the 64-story high-rise is located in one of the world’s most in-demand residential neighborhoods in Downtown Miami. With a rapid population boom, vertical residential towers are thriving in the area, generating one of the world’s most dynamic urban centers. Built by developer Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group, the tower is now completed and residents are moving in.

Representing Miami’s urban lifestyle, the skyscraper holding 527 units, was designed by Miami-based Luis Revuelta, who is behind many of the city’s iconic high-rises including CMC Group’s Bristol Tower, Santa Maria, and EPIC Residences & Hotel. Moreover, the interiors inspired by the curved façade of the tower were imagined by Milan-born Massimo Iosa Ghini, famous for creating the Ferrari showrooms around the world. The designer was also responsible for the custom-furniture of the amenity spaces.

When we started developing in Miami in the early 1990s, our firm viewed Brickell and Downtown as a ‘blank canvas’ that would one day come to life as a vibrant residential and commercial district where streets were alive 24 hours a day. Brickell Flatiron stands out for its unique luxury lifestyle woven into the urban landscape and is a reflection of Miami’s coming of age as a cosmopolitan city with a thriving downtown at its heart. -- Developer Ugo Colombo, Founder of CMC Group.

Residences range from one-to-five bedrooms, with a limited collection of penthouses that include two-story duplex and three-story triplex units. The tower’s 64th-floor rooftop amenities encompass a Sky Spa, Sky Pool and Sky Gym with 360-degree panoramic views of the bay and downtown Miami’s cityscape.