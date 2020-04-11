Apartment BDD / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

•
Montrouge, France
-
Architects: Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Giaime Meloni
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Atelier Poyaudins, Fr/Fr
-
Design Team: JBVA + Eugenio Nuzzo
-
Builders: Fr/Fr, Ateliers Poyaudins
Text description provided by the architects. This project of a total transformation of an apartment could be like a change of life.
It is a reflection undertaken with the client on the ergonomy of the rest areas, the "everyday rooms", the generosity of the luminous shared space, the creation of a landscape, an "open valley" above the kitchen, and the creation of storage spaces integrated into this thickness.
Here, no walls, just surfaces that can be walked on.