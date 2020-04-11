World
Apartment BDD / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

Apartment BDD / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Montrouge, France
  Design Team: JBVA + Eugenio Nuzzo
  Builders: Fr/Fr, Ateliers Poyaudins
Text description provided by the architects. This project of a total transformation of an apartment could be like a change of life.

It is a reflection undertaken with the client on the ergonomy of the rest areas, the "everyday rooms", the generosity of the luminous shared space, the creation of a landscape, an "open valley" above the kitchen, and the creation of storage spaces integrated into this thickness.

Collage
Collage
Here, no walls, just surfaces that can be walked on.

Project location

Address: 92120 Montrouge, France

Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
