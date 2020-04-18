World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Russia
  5. Fabulously Answered Questions Boutique / Blank Architects

Fabulously Answered Questions Boutique / Blank Architects

Save this project
Fabulously Answered Questions Boutique / Blank Architects

Courtesy of Blank Architects Courtesy of Blank Architects Courtesy of Blank Architects Courtesy of Blank Architects + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Moskva, Russia
  • Architects: Blank Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Trimble, Up décor, Zeon lighting
  • Lead Architects: Magda Kmita, Tatiana Leontieva. Sergey Meshalkin
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Blank Architects
Courtesy of Blank Architects

Text description provided by the architects. FAQ - is a unique adult boutique, located in Moscow in the Aviapark Shopping Center. The creation of such a space is a delicate question, especially taking into account the fact that it is located in the huge shopping center. The architects’ aim was to create the boutique where clients feel confident enough and which causes no hesitation to access. “This format is unique for Moscow and the first case of architects’ work on the adult store design which is more common in Western Europe. It was kind a challenge for our team – to design the first concept adult boutique in Russia”, - Magda Kmita, Senior Architect, Head of Interiors and Landscape Design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Blank Architects
Courtesy of Blank Architects
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Blank Architects
Courtesy of Blank Architects

The FAQ boutique needs to match with the whole space of Trend Island store which is made with neutral and pastel colors: the boutique is a part of a big department store with fashion brands; its interiors also was made by Blank Architects. The architects used white, pale pink, lilac and pink gold- nude colors for minimalistic design. Furniture blend with the human bodies shape used in LED bright orange-red pipes on the walls – the main accents of the space. Roundish tables are harmonically placed in the atmosphere of comfort – and are functional for product placement. “The silhouettes on the walls divide the store on two zones – female and male energy and goods. We used motives and forms designed by nature: in the center of the space we placed phallic table – it works as pedestal for toys and devices”, - Magda Kmita, Senior Architect, Head of Interiors and Landscape Design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Blank Architects
Courtesy of Blank Architects

The team considers the FAQ project as a social experiment of shifting the boundaries in special subject and a challenge to show another side of sexuality – loving of the bodies and being comfortable. Lightning also helps to feel the atmosphere: we used soft light and shadows to make the space special. The design and architecture can be success not to lead the sexual revolution but to take a step in the right direction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Blank Architects
Courtesy of Blank Architects

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Khodynskiy Bul'var, 4, Moskva, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Blank Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Russia
Cite: "Fabulously Answered Questions Boutique / Blank Architects" 18 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937107/fabulously-answered-questions-boutique-blank-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream