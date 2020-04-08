World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Zicht Zag Installation / Zoetmulder

Zicht Zag Installation / Zoetmulder

Save this project
Zicht Zag Installation / Zoetmulder

© Roza Schous © Roza Schous © Roza Schous © Roza Schous + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Zoetmulder
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roza Schous
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Copperant, ROCKPANEL, Trimble
Save this picture!
© Roza Schous
© Roza Schous

‘Zicht Zag’ by ZOETMULDER in the ruins of a burned down church in Rotterdam Dutch design agency ZOETMULDER designed a folly, an intentionally useless structure, to give new meaning to the ruins of the burned down Juliana Church in Rotterdam. The minimal design and natural materialization enhance the experience of these bittersweet yet beautiful surroundings. Fate strikes on August 6, 2017. The Juliana Church on Heijplaat, in the harbour of Rotterdam, burns down. ZOETMULDER looked at it as a spatial gift, a publicly accessible space: Julianaplein. A new village square for the residents of Heijplaat.

Save this picture!
© Roza Schous
© Roza Schous
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Roza Schous
© Roza Schous

To give new meaning to this location ZOETMULDER designed ‘Zicht Zag’. A folly which does not prescribe what to do with space, but invites you to interact and experience the characteristics of Julianaplein. The folly consists of a folded structure of walls. First open and light, then narrow, high and dark, inviting you in and navigating you through space. At the end the folly opens up towards the remaining structure of the burned down Juliana Church, framing the underlying beauty of the fire. The former church hall has been stripped of its closed character. What remains are blackened brick walls with pieces of stucco, molten stone and deformed steel frames. These raw and damaged materials create a surreal atmosphere and at the same time tell the story of the church. The materialisation ZOETMULDER chose for the folly ‘Zicht Zag’ seeks a contrast, to enhance the experience of these surroundings. Sustainability matters to ZOETMULDER; ‘Zicht Zag’ is designed with cradle-to-cradle principles.

Save this picture!
© Roza Schous
© Roza Schous

All parts can be reassembled by removing the brass bolts. The walls are made from untreated compressed basalt panels that are cradle-to-cradle certified. And the columns are made out of FSC-certified wood which has been treated with natural black pigment. Over time, under the influence of the weather, the colour of the folly will age beautifully like a natural patina. This is ZOETMULDER ZOETMULDER is a Dutch design agency for architecture, interior, urbanism, and design. They blend these specialisms by carefully dealing with scale, atmosphere and sustainable materials. From complex inner-city restructuring and master planning to narrative architecture, striking interiors, and specific product and furniture design. ZOETMULDER designs from the largest scale to the finest detail.

Save this picture!
© Roza Schous
© Roza Schous

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zoetmulder
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture The Netherlands
Cite: "Zicht Zag Installation / Zoetmulder" 08 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937081/zicht-zag-installation-zoetmulder/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream