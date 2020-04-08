Mishel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Zihuatanejo on a hill more than one hundred meters above sea level, so it has very privileged views of the Pacific Ocean.

The house has three levels that are staggered, adapting to the topography of the land. Therefore we created some volumetry that generated movement and play on the facades integrating very naturally into its natural context. The house is accessed through the intermediate level where the living areas are located, the user can descend to the ground floor where the bedrooms are or go upstairs to the studio.

The project explores the idea of ​​integrating the exterior space with the interior and at the same time being very versatile and adaptable to the needs of the climate. The living room and dining room opens to frame the view of the Pacific Ocean and create a continuous space with the outdoor terraces, it also has the possibility of shut down with a system of sliding glasses and sealing it from the outside weather without losing the sensation of visual openness.

Traditional building materials from the region are used such as masonry and stone walls, palm beams, rustic concrete plasters, baseboards and carpets of river stone typical of the Zihuatanejo style. In addition, more contemporary materials such as steel beams and ip wood floors are implemented; consequently integration with nature is achieved by the color range of the context.

The architectural design is proper to the observation and understanding of its topography, context and views.