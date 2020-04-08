World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Mishel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Mishel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Save this project
Mishel House / Zozaya Arquitectos

© César Belio © César Belio © César Belio © César Belio + 37

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Zihuatanejo, Mexico
  • Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5080.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Leviton, Acero, Apasco, Claroflex, GALAXI NEGRO, Helvex, MADERA DE PALMA, MADERA DE PAROTA, Minka, Natura Pisos, OVALIN DE PIEDRA, PASTA PULIDA, PIEDRA BRAZA, PIEDRA DE RIO, PISO SERROTEADO, SERIE RAGAZZA, TABIQUE ROJO, URBAN LONDON - INTERCERAMIC
  • Lead Architect: Daniel Zozaya Valdés
  • Design Team: Saddam Sotelo, Luis Alonso, José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Jesús Lopez, Cesar Octavio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Zihuatanejo on a hill more than one hundred meters above sea level, so it has very privileged views of the Pacific Ocean.

Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio

The house has three levels that are staggered, adapting to the topography of the land. Therefore we created some volumetry that generated movement and play on the facades integrating very naturally into its natural context. The house is accessed through the intermediate level where the living areas are located, the user can descend to the ground floor where the bedrooms are or go upstairs to the studio.

Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio

The project explores the idea of ​​integrating the exterior space with the interior and at the same time being very versatile and adaptable to the needs of the climate. The living room and dining room opens to frame the view of the Pacific Ocean and create a continuous space with the outdoor terraces, it also has the possibility of shut down with a system of sliding glasses and sealing it from the outside weather without losing the sensation of visual openness.

Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio

Traditional building materials from the region are used such as masonry and stone walls, palm beams, rustic concrete plasters, baseboards and carpets of river stone typical of the Zihuatanejo style. In addition, more contemporary materials such as steel beams and ip wood floors are implemented; consequently integration with nature is achieved by the color range of the context.

Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio

The architectural design is proper to the observation and understanding of its topography, context and views.

Save this picture!
© César Belio
© César Belio

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Zozaya Arquitectos
Office

Products

Wood Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "Mishel House / Zozaya Arquitectos" [Casa Mishel / Zozaya Arquitectos] 08 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937063/mishel-house-zozaya-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream