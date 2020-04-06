World
100 Mount Street / SOM

100 Mount Street / SOM

© Brett Boardman Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Sydney, Australia
  • Lead Architects: Ross Wimer, Timothy Poell, Kevin Rodenkirch, Colin Gorsuch
  • Design Team: Jeffrey McCarthy, Lynn Boeke, Andrew Obendorf
  • Clients: Laing O’Rourke
  • Engineering: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Luke Leong, PE, LEED® Fellow (MEP Partner/Director) Bill Baker, PE, SE, FASCE, FIStructE, NAE, FREng (Structural Director) Dane Rankin, PE SE LEED (Structural Engineer) Benton Johnson, PE, SE, LEED Green Associate (Structural Engineer) Iana Kolev, LEED AP BD&C (Technical Designer) Lucas Tryggestad, AIA, LEED® AP (Technical Designer)
© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of North Sydney, 100 Mount Street is the latest addition to the city’s growing north side business district. With an innovative cross-braced exoskeleton structure and a soaring glass curtain wall, the tower celebrates Sydney’s history of excellence in architecture and structural engineering. The 35-story office tower offers panoramic views of Sydney Harbor, the Sydney Opera House, and Sydney Harbor Bridge.

© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography

At ground level, the building’s offset core allows for a series of open-concept spaces, including a commercial lobby, café, and restaurant. A 9-meter-tall glass wall shelters these spaces from the elements. From the landscaped public plaza, with cascading steps and inclined pathways, visitors can access new retail at the lower street level. A pedestrian pathway bisects the site to connect the building to nearby public transit.

© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography

The tower’s interiors are designed to maximize daylight and open space, with 6-meter column-free zones to the north and south. Together, the offset core and high-performance closed cavity facade allow for automatic daylight control and glare reduction, while maintaining maximum transparency. Chilled beam systems are among the additional features that reduce the building's environmental footprint. An exemplar of sustainable design, 100 Mount Street is targeting 5-star ratings on the Australian Green Star and National Australian Built Environment Rating Systems.

© Brett Boardman Photography
© Brett Boardman Photography

Project location

Address: 76 Walker St, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Cite: "100 Mount Street / SOM" 06 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937006/100-mount-street-som/> ISSN 0719-8884

