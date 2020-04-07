636 House / CoDA arquitetos

+ 32

Houses • Brazil Architects: CoDA arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 348.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Haruo Mikami

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alumi , Cubo Azulejaria , Degraus e forro de madeira , Monte Pedras , São Geraldo/ Portinari , Vallori

Lead Architect: Pedro Grilo, Guilherme Araujo

Project Team: Leandro Tremelite Letícia Claro Mariana Freitas Rayan de Sant’anna

Structure: Proest

Instalations: Mol! Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a noblearea of Brasilia, house 636 stands on a sloping lot,wherethe front street presentsan unevenness of 1.4m, the approximate height of half a floor. From this natural property of the site came the idea of a staggered composition for the project, creating spaces on four different levels, separated by halvesof flights of stairs.

The result of the composition is a solid volumetry of white boxes, interspersed by a central void, a glass staircase that suggests the movement of the people inside. The floors are arranged in two volumes of 6m wide each andthey arearticulated by a central void of 3m. The 6–3–6m modular sequence baptizes the house.

The centrality of the stairs assumes a predominant role in the house, guiding the circulation between spaces. Thus, each level corresponds to a new functional core, a scheme broken only by the unusualpresence of the kitchen in the center of the house - the only environment with double height witheasy access to the other rooms and the outside area.

The other areas are organized according to the proximity to the ground floor, in a gradation fromthe most social spaces tothe most intimate. Therefore, the lower ground floor combines services such as laundry, pantry, storage and garage; the upper ground floor, social, contains thekitchen,aliving room andabalcony, as well as a small office and the guest room. The third level is intimate and comprises the 3 bedrooms and a TV room. Finally, there is a large terrace overlookingtheParanoáLake .

Even with four levels, the project proves to be compact and efficient in terms of areas by occupied spaces, a clear contrast withthe mansions in the neighborhood.

In this way, house 636 presents itself as a viable alternative for contemporary housingin the city, as it maintains a dialogue with Brasilia's modernist heritage and has a consistencewith the lot and neighborhood in which it is located.