World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 636 House / CoDA arquitetos

636 House / CoDA arquitetos

Save this project
636 House / CoDA arquitetos

© Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami © Haruo Mikami + 32

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  348.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alumi, Cubo Azulejaria, Degraus e forro de madeira, Monte Pedras, São Geraldo/ Portinari, Vallori
  • Lead Architect: Pedro Grilo, Guilherme Araujo
  • Project Team: Leandro Tremelite Letícia Claro Mariana Freitas Rayan de Sant’anna
  • Structure: Proest
  • Instalations: Mol! Engenharia
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a noblearea of Brasilia, house 636 stands on a sloping lot,wherethe front street presentsan unevenness of 1.4m, the approximate height of half a floor. From this natural property of the site came the idea of a staggered composition for the project, creating spaces on four different levels, separated by halvesof flights of stairs.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The result of the composition is a solid volumetry of white boxes, interspersed by a central void, a glass staircase that suggests the movement of the people inside. The floors are arranged in two volumes of 6m wide each andthey arearticulated by a central void of 3m. The 6–3–6m modular sequence baptizes the house.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The centrality of the stairs assumes a predominant role in the house, guiding the circulation between spaces. Thus, each level corresponds to a new functional core, a scheme broken only by the unusualpresence of the kitchen in the center of the house - the only environment with double height witheasy access to the other rooms and the outside area.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The other areas are organized according to the proximity to the ground floor, in a gradation fromthe most social spaces tothe most intimate. Therefore, the lower ground floor combines services such as laundry, pantry, storage and garage; the upper ground floor, social, contains thekitchen,aliving room andabalcony, as well as a small office and the guest room. The third level is intimate and comprises the 3 bedrooms and a TV room. Finally, there is a large terrace overlookingtheParanoáLake .

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Even with four levels, the project proves to be compact and efficient in terms of areas by occupied spaces, a clear contrast withthe mansions in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

In this way, house 636 presents itself as a viable alternative for contemporary  housingin the city, as it maintains a dialogue with Brasilia's modernist heritage and has a consistencewith the lot and neighborhood in which it is located.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
CoDA arquitetos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "636 House / CoDA arquitetos" [Casa 636 / CoDA arquitetos] 07 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936961/636-house-coda-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream