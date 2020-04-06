Metanoia Installation / Patricia Bustos Studio

+ 27

Design Team: Patricia Bustos, Maria Teresa García Santiago , Lucia Aldama , Elena Diaz

Clients: Hansgrohe, CasaDecor

Text description provided by the architects. Metanoia: Stairway to heaven

Metanoia is a “retreat”, a stairway to a utopian world where inner peace and connection with our environs are the true path of conversion. An awakening to the beauty of the essential that purifies our body and, even more importantly, our “soul”. Metanoia is an emotional catharsis.

Metanoia is a temple for the body, but also for the soul; a new refuge where you can immerse yourself, dream and profoundly relax. A nook of pleasure where everything is soft, delicate and silent.

The different volumes, organic shapes and raw materials accentuate the sense of a cavern, connecting us to Mother Earth and highlighting the beauty of the gems and the cool glass surrounding the water area.

The contrasts among materials represent our internal contradictions and conflicts, as well as how we can find the beauty of life in them.

Lighting is an essential element of the project, evoking distant scenes. An impressive golden, almost scalding sunset, or a cool, delicate mauve sunrise where we can almost feel the morning dew. The Two Roads ceiling lamp surmounts the space and represents the two directions on a road… It shows us how we can choose between following our instincts and moving forward or becoming mired in fear and withdrawing.

The sculptures in the large central bathtub and sinks are made of plastic, esparto and wood, all sustainable materials. They emerge from the space like large organic volumes inlaid with quartz, transporting us to a veritable cave and connecting us with our ancestors, back when our homes were refuges in the mountains and we wrapped ourselves in pelts; when the essential was not tarnished with the superfluous noise, smog and constant twinkling of cities. This noise is represented by the wallpaper in Patricia Bustos’s Diversity collection which covers the façade and entrance to this space, remaining outside, incapable of penetrating the cave of silence.

The dressing table represents mirages, a hole through which we can peer into the utopia and see what a quieter world would be, one where we could hear the stream, the waves in the sea, the wind rustling the leaves. The Fantastic Chair leads us to this world; ergonomic yet surrealistic, it provides a touch of science fiction to the entire space, as does the Dreamland chaise longue.

The two Magnetic lamps, both the floor and the table versions, connect us with the space, light our way towards it and hypnotise us thanks to their iridescent rings. And they take us further, to the true utopia we dream about.

“Utopia is on the horizon. I move two steps closer; it moves two steps further away. I walk another ten steps and the horizon runs ten steps further away. So what's the point of utopia? The point is this: to keep walking.” (Eduardo Galeano)