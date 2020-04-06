World
Takenoyama House 3 / Tomoaki Uno Architects

Takenoyama House 3 / Tomoaki Uno Architects
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

© Hiroshi Tanigawa

  Nisshin, Japan
Houses, Houses Interiors
Nisshin, Japan
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

Text description provided by the architects. It was very difficult to come up with a plan to take advantage of this location after resolving landslide structures, their laws and possible construction methods.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

The design of the third floor was designed so as not to make the scenery as fragmentable as possible to take advantage of this location. Therefore, the top floor was decided to be made of wooden.

© Yasuko Okamura
© Yasuko Okamura
Section
Section
© Yasuko Okamura
© Yasuko Okamura

The view from the room, cut by pillars and beams, creates an incredible space in the room. The seasonally changing views are an irreplaceable treasure of this house.

© Hiroshi Tanigawa
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

Tomoaki Uno Architects
Wood Concrete

Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Japan
"Takenoyama House 3 / Tomoaki Uno Architects"

