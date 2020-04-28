World
Conemoting Market / Yebin Design

Conemoting Market / Yebin Design

basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interiors Architecture
Shenzhen, China
  • Interior Designers: Yebin Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Xiaoyun
  • Architect In Charge: Bin Ye
  • Design Team: Shan Yang, Chenxi Chen
  • Lighting: Hangzhou Licheng Lighting Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Hangzhou Jiuwei Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Conemoting Market
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun

Text description provided by the architects. The Conemoting Market lies next to the old residential buildings of the 1990s in Shenzhen, China. A shop in this market is chosen by Cecily and J. Howell, which is on the ground floor with five meters of basement and probably able to satisfy their imagination of a select shop. Because the fashionable people in Shenzhen don't care where the physical space is in the virtual world as long as it has the potential of Internet celebrity.

basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun

As most of the post-90s generation in China are spending more time on the internet, stores have evolved from a simple sales space into a lifestyle carrier, and then transformed into a social place. Nowadays, stores are no longer just displaying and selling goods, they should be called "online physical space".

basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun

In Conemoting Market, display and counter sales can already be handled as a supplementary function of the online stores. In the online shop, the creativity of designers is stimulated and the technique of expression began to exaggerate, so the wonderful ideas of specific materials, colors, objects, lights, and sounds are further developed.

basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun

In other words, Conemoting Market is a physical space created for the online space, where the self-expression desire from the young generation can be released, the passion and inclusiveness of the old city community is ignited, meanwhile, it reflects the progress of the diversification of commercial ecology in Chinese cities.

basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun
basement floor. Image © Xiaoyun

The space narrative language of Conemoting Market can be almost laissez-faire: allegory, hallucinations, pain, innocence, traps, ambiguous, pharmacies, warnings, science fiction, comfort, steps, classic, plot, cute, black and white, red and desire are all harmoniously placed together in the 580-square-meter space.

1F. Image © Xiaoyun
1F. Image © Xiaoyun
1F. Image © Xiaoyun
1F. Image © Xiaoyun

The function limitations of the brick-and-mortar stores are easily broken in Conemoting Market. Here, customers can take photos in store as a way of value growth. Design gives this shop a new profit channel.

Conemoting market，an online shop!

exterior. Image © Xiaoyun
exterior. Image © Xiaoyun

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Shenzhen, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Yebin Design
Products

Glass Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interiors Architecture China
Cite: "Conemoting Market / Yebin Design" 28 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936919/conemoting-market-yebin-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

exterior. Image © Xiaoyun

深圳居民楼中的店铺 Conemoting Market / 叶梹室内设计工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

