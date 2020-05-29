Y House / MMXX Architects

+ 37

Lead Architects: Magdalena Matanova, Hristo Hadzhiganchev

Design Team: Stefan Jonev

Text description provided by the architects. Y House is a single-family residence with striking views of Rila Mountain, located in the town of Samokov. Designed as a modern interpretation of the typical village house, the project is a double-story rectangular volume with a gable roof. It is carefully placed as a freestanding object inside a grassy courtyard. Individual façade elements: windows, doors, loggias and wall finishes, stand out against the volume of the single geometric shape.

The materiality of Y House draws inspiration from the rustic village house. The bottom half is clad in heavy thick stone forming a solid connection with the site. The stone walls extend to form the railing for the loggias above. The second floor is slightly set back and finished in wood planks, which creates a sense of layering and separation of the two planes. A standing seam metal roof with oversized eaves provides protection from the elements in winter and shade in summer.

The choice of structure mirrors the different treatment of the top and bottom of the facade: the bottom story has a monolithic reinforced concrete structure, while the top features a lighter steel structure. The latter allows for the large cantilevered eaves over the terraces and loggias.

The main entry is from the west via the interior courtyard. A foyer leads to the main staircase, providing access to the second level. The large double height living space faces south and opens up to the stunning view of Rila mountain through expansive sliding panes of glass. A two-meter cantilevered overhang shades the southern facade, reducing solar heat gain while allowing unobstructed views.

The blurred boundary between inside and outside is reinforced by the use of materials that cross from the exterior to the interior. Wood is a recurring motif and the stair railings echo the rhythm of the facade’s wood slats, while an indoor-outdoor fireplace brings the stone cladding into the main living space.

The simple geometry of the rectangular volume carries through to the treatment of the courtyard and vegetation. Unassuming neatly trimmed lawn covers the extents of the courtyard, while thicker vegetation along the fence provides privacy. A light metal pergola shades the parking space and serves as a support for growing vines.