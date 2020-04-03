World
U House / Canalli Arquitetura

U House / Canalli Arquitetura

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 29

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Luiz do Purunã, Brazil
  • Architects: Canalli Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bontempo, Lohn Esquadrias, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Canalli, Natalia Canalli
  • Lighting Consulting: Plano de Luz
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. São Luiz do Purunã is located 50 miles from Curitiba, Brazil. Some of the natural beauties found there are rare species of araucaria trees, imbuias trees, as well as canyons and waterfalls. Being more than a thousand meters above sea level, low temperatures are a common factor in this mountainous area. Therefore, our first focus of attention when designing the home was its thermal comfort.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Planta
Planta
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

We created an equation that combined solar orientation, strong prevailing winds, permanent humidity from rain and soil, to guarantee internal thermal stability control.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The U-shaped house design with integrated spaces was idealized to provide a harmonious coexistence and visual contact within its residents. Silence is already guaranteed by the external environment. We developed spaces that embrace the central patio, generating spontaneous constant movement and integration, that provides a sense of belonging.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Elevations
Elevations
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

In one end of the u-shaped house, we designed an intimate area; on the other end, a laundry room, toilet and a barbecue area. In the center, a kitchen, living and dining area were drafted to connect the entire piece.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Large glass panels allow the entrance of natural light and provide a 360 view of the external and internal areas. The combination of wood, stone and glass create minimal view distractions allowing the horizon to be at the limelight.

Project gallery

