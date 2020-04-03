HM House / Axial Studio

+ 21

Houses, Houses Interiors • Kecamatan Kelapa Dua, Indonesia Architects: Axial Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: MWP

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: SKK

Architect In Charge: Ferdy Tan, Sofia Tan

Design Team: Arfan, Livia

Landscape: axialstudio

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A grey-colored homey home that resembles well-defined modern space to spend the weekend for two. Situated in Gading Serpong, Tangerang, the grey structured three-storey HM house stands on an area of 160 square meters. prior to building the project, the architect had encountered the uniqueness of the existing site that lies in the dimension of the land size. The long site becomes the main center of the house, as the overall building is adjusted to be built in only 16 x 6 area according to existing regulations.

The architect also explains that several advantages and disadvantages are affecting the house with this type of land site, and the challenges are to tackle each factor conditions that are needed to be properly managed. Meanwhile, the advantage of a wider front face is to allow each room to be exposed from the outside. providing a warm and natural ambiance throughout the day and night where natural lights and air circulation in the house can be adequately achieved.

However, to achieve a properly exposed air circulation, the architect needs a design strategy through the application of particular elements that filters every lighting from the outside - to keep it thermal and maintain the privacy of respectful owner. In addition to that, the architect chose a cement roster for the facade where it is believed to play an essential role in filtering excess sunlight. in a way to solve one of the challenges when designing HM house, and to meet the demand of the owner itself.