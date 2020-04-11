World
Small Attic in Gràcia / NORA studio

Small Attic in Gràcia / NORA studio

Mixed Use Architecture, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: NORA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  DEL RIO BANI
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ikea, Santa & Cole, Adobe, Trimble
  • Architects In Charge: Marina Munar Bonnin, Rafel Capó Quetglas, Pau del Campo Montoliu, Luca Lliteras Roldán.
  • Design Team: Andreu Adrover
© DEL RIO BANI

Text description provided by the architects. This intervention attempts to give new life to an old penthouse, formerly used as the water deposit of the building. The primary idea was to accumulate the different activities the place could house into the minimum number of spaces, as well as connecting as much as possible the main activities to the terrace, which is almost as big as this one.

© DEL RIO BANI

In this regard we end up having one big space that changes throughout the day serving as Kitchen, Living, Bedroom and Dining. Two secondary spaces hide the toilet and the shower, and “live” behind the main scene, not even changing the rectangular shape of the central room. The bed, which is probably the strangest “animal of the room”, becomes much more by floating on top of an improvised closet that can store anything you come up with: from rolling racks to old travel bags. Finally, we come to the terrace. A space that is two steps higher than the main room, and therefore cannot be functionally connected. This is why the bench plays a double role, giving us the opportunity to sit inside with the windows closed, or outside when open.

© DEL RIO BANI

A big pergola domesticates the space, which would otherwise be exposed to the higher neighbor buildings, and their curious inhabitants.

© DEL RIO BANI

© DEL RIO BANI

Project location

Address: Gracia, Barcelona, Spain

Cite: "Small Attic in Gràcia / NORA studio" [Pequeño ático en Gràcia / NORA studio] 11 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936822/small-attic-in-gracia-nora-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

