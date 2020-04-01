Bascope House / Grib

+ 20

Houses • Buin, Chile
Architects: Grib

Area: 232.0 m²

Year: 2014

Photographs Photographs: Grib

Manufacturers: Bosca, Cerámicas Cordillera, Construteknia, Eurolock, Hunter Douglas Brasil

Lead Architect: Nicolás Cruz Fleischmann

Request:

Design a 7 people family group house (parents and 5 children) in country side area. The client wanted a house with contemporary design.



Location:

The house is located 50 km south of Santiago de Chile, in Linderos town, city of Buin. It is a 5000 m2 property, placed within a nice condo with spacious open land. The topography is completely flat, which allows the house to be built in one level. The open ground left is abundant to design a garden with open view to the Andes mountains and the Central Valley in Chile, and enjoy local Mediterranean weather.

Proposal:

The local environmental and landscape conditions, in addition to the number of family members of the client's family, made us approach the design of the house taking spatial and functional elements from the Chilean colonial house style. In this way, the house is presented as a contemporary reinterpretation of interior courtyards, corridors that connect the different enclosures and intermediate spaces where the interior is diluted from the exterior.

Program:

The distribution of the house is a square plant where it is accessed from the west by the nucleus towards a hallway that gives an interior patio which distributes the house in two sectors:

Public Area: Towards the north sector, where the living room, dining room, family room and terraces are located, arranged by a double height corridor.

Private Area: Towards the south, where the bedrooms and bathrooms are, which are connected by two corridors, one inside and one outside.

Finally, the entire house is oriented to the east with views towards the mountains, and on its perimeter, it has a corridor that connects the programmatic sectors.