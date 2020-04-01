STAY1METER Homestay / Z_Lab

+ 27

Houses • Cheju, South Korea Architects: Z_Lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Lee Byunggeun

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: .A.U Archi Factory , DADA brick , LOOKS , Terraco Korea , Varon Materials

Architect In Charge: Kang Hae Cheon, Noh Kyung Rok, Park Jung Hyun

Construction: G.A.U Archi Factory

Furniture: By Bigtable

Lighting: LIMAS

Gardening: Dewsong Place

Web Design: Dewsong Place

Stay Management: STAYFOLIO

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. There are two islands where no people live, called Chagui-do and Wa-do near a small village, Yongsu-ri, located in the west coast of Jeju Island. Staring at these two islands at certain point, they look magnificent and mysterious like a humpback whale in a legend that came up on the surface to take a breath. STAY1METER is located at this certain point.

1 meter in the name not only means that it is built on 1m high from the ground but also means that the distance of mind to enable a light, pleasant day away from one's daily life. 1m from the ground and daily life. The name literally states the beginning and the complete space of STAY1METER. STAY1METER embraces a variety of scenery toward all directions. To the west, there are Chagui-do and Wa-do where the sun goes down. To the south, Dangsan-mountain boasts its elegant view. To the east, you can see the Halla mountain from far. In autumn, you also can enjoy the garden of silver grasses making a pearly wave with their flower stands and night sky with the shining stars on the rooftop.

The design of the building begins with the consideration of how a house should look like, standing in the middle of a huge field and facing the sea. A horizontal roof is devised not to disturb the beautiful scenery surrounding the house. STAY1METER looks like a boat from a distance, floating around silver grass and wheat field. You can see the sunset clearly and the light fills the every corner of the house.

A Hackberry welcomes you at the entrance as the symbol of this house. There are two bedrooms at the both ends of this long-oval-shaped 1-story house and each of them is connected to a secret space. the northern side bedroom leads to an outdoor bathtub surrounded by an oval-shaped wall and the southern side one is linked to fully opened outside area. The middle space is equipped with the living room and the kitchen. Especially, it enables to have a cozy space and comfortable view toward outside by lowering the floor of the living room. Since one side of the house, toward the sea, is all glass, the scenery and daily life are naturally blended in the flow of the time and the change of the season, while the house reflects the sunlight and it goes into the surroundings.

There are a small swimming pool with the same height of the sea level and an outdoor table with the height of the silver grass. The height, color and texture of the material of outdoor facilities, the garden and even the parking space are planned to make harmony with the surroundings. There is a circular staircase which leads to the rooftop where you can enjoy a panoramic view. All the furniture in this house are produced through collaboration with ‘ByBigtable’. Some furniture combines a lighting and a tray which completes a unique design, only in STAY1METER. The small sea in the garden are made by ‘DewSong Place’, fabric design is done by 'Milmuah', technical consulting about lighting by ‘LIMAS’ and the stay is managed by 'Stayfolio'.