7 Units of Social Housing / Atelier Tom Vanhee + Luk Van Neste

Clients: MBV

Engineering: Raadgevend Ingenieur de Munck Pascal bvba (Engineer of stability), Willy Moens (Engineer of HVAC)

Contractor : Recon Bouw N.V.

Collaborators: Karsten Riedel, Sönke Timm

Text description provided by the architects. The dens building counts 4 storeys and 7 appartments. It ends a line of rowhouses and marks a green axis in the city where an old steam train passes by.

Inspired by the red bricks and white windows and cornices of the rowhouses in the street, we also make a building with red massonry and white windows. A covered entrance on the ground floor makes a transition between public and private. Also it makes it possible to park near the building for the more elderly inhabitants.

Every house has a terrace in relation with the living space. we create more privacy by spreading the balconies on three facades. An elevator and stairs are giving acces to the appartmenst on the floors. On the ground floor every appartment has a storage for bycicles or other vehicles.