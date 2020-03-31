World
Komorebi Homestay / AD9 Architects

Komorebi Homestay / AD9 Architects
© Quang Tran
Lodging
Dalat, Vietnam
  Architect In Charge: AD9 Architects
  Design Team: Nguyen Nho, Phan Trong Hiep, Dang Thanh Phat, Nguyen Duc Truyen, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam
© Quang Tran
Text description provided by the architects. Komorebi [木漏れ日] - a Japanese word depicting the interplay between light and leaves when sunlight shines through trees. The exact definition of this word is difficult to interpret in other languages since it has many layers of special meanings. This is a renovation project for an old house located on a hill in the center of Da Lat city.

© Quang Tran
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
The purpose of the project is to create a stopover point for tourists, the rooms are designed with suitable space area, minimalist furniture, and an atmosphere suited for a temporary stay. The overall functions of the homestay ensures a practical aspect that meets guests' daily activities.

© Quang Tran
During the designing phase of this project, we've made Komorebi the main subject and the surrounding context the main focus, from there, the construction and the surrounding context are connected naturally. The shapes and color theme are also chosen based on the above mentioned personal feel of the project. The human factor and nature form a harmonious bond, ensuring that the existence of this new project is a balance and irreplaceable factor of the current area.

© Quang Tran
We used doors and wood bars to create the image of "sunlight shines through tree leaves". The transformation of lights and shadows throughout the day create an interplay on the eyes and emotions, and we take that as the main highlight of the project's construction.

© Quang Tran
Project location

Address: Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam

Hospitality Architecture Lodging Vietnam
