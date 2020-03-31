Komorebi Homestay / AD9 Architects

+ 38

Architect In Charge: AD9 Architects

Design Team: Nguyen Nho, Phan Trong Hiep, Dang Thanh Phat, Nguyen Duc Truyen, Nguyen Thanh Hai Nam

Text description provided by the architects. Komorebi [木漏れ日] - a Japanese word depicting the interplay between light and leaves when sunlight shines through trees. The exact definition of this word is difficult to interpret in other languages since it has many layers of special meanings. This is a renovation project for an old house located on a hill in the center of Da Lat city.

The purpose of the project is to create a stopover point for tourists, the rooms are designed with suitable space area, minimalist furniture, and an atmosphere suited for a temporary stay. The overall functions of the homestay ensures a practical aspect that meets guests' daily activities.

During the designing phase of this project, we've made Komorebi the main subject and the surrounding context the main focus, from there, the construction and the surrounding context are connected naturally. The shapes and color theme are also chosen based on the above mentioned personal feel of the project. The human factor and nature form a harmonious bond, ensuring that the existence of this new project is a balance and irreplaceable factor of the current area.

We used doors and wood bars to create the image of "sunlight shines through tree leaves". The transformation of lights and shadows throughout the day create an interplay on the eyes and emotions, and we take that as the main highlight of the project's construction.