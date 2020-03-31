World
W House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

W House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 47

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3681.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Espaço do Piso, Indus Parquet, Tidelli Outdoor Living, Xangri-lá Pedras
  • Equipe De Projeto: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Daniel Dagort Billig, Guilherme Nogueira, Tiago Scherer, Yasmin Feijó Jaskulski, Ana Paula Sperinde, Sophia Frantz Do Amaral, Alessandra Mello, Vivtória Potrich Manfroi, Amanda Hoffmann De Abreu, Alice Bernardo Tremarin.
  • Execution: Eng. Ricardo Preto Lazzaretti
  • Woodwork: Tiago Cavallin
  • Landscaping: Vert Paisagismo
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Casa W has simple volumetry. Three stone planes support the robust upper volume of exposed concrete and block the view of those who pass through the access street into the residence.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Finally, the volume of wood that crosses the front / back house organizes the service and its support, the kitchen and the grill, freeing up space for the entire social area that opens up to the view of the lake.

The intimate area, located on the upper floor, has its 4 suites facing the lake, a basic premise of the project's implementation. A generous circulation, very well lit, gives access to the bedrooms and to being intimate.

The choice of materials: stone, exposed concrete and wood bring the textures, and the blue and white present in the loose furniture and in the woodwork, complete the scene of this beach house.

2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
Project gallery

Cite: "W House / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura" [Casa W / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura] 31 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936464/w-house-oficina-conceito-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

