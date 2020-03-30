World
  Danish Architecture Center Launches New Design Podcast

Danish Architecture Center Launches New Design Podcast

Danish Architecture Center Launches New Design Podcast

The Danish Architecture Center (DAC) in Copenhagen has launched a free podcast series called Let’s Talk Architecture. The series is in English, with nine episodes available on iTunes and Spotify. Though the center is currently closed for the time being due to the world-wide coronavirus pandemic, the institution is still working to share knowledge about architecture, cities, engineering, and design with the public.

Let’s Talk Architecture introduces you to the creative and innovative minds behind the future of our buildings and cities. Check out an overview of two of the recent episodes:

Episode: Architecture on Mars?: BIG’s Jakob Lange with Tor Nørretranders

Bjarke Ingels Group has been working with the Dubai Future Foundation to imagine a 2117 city on Mars. BIG Partner Jakob Lange and popular science author Tor Nørretranders sat down with DAC’s Jen Masengarb. What is the role of architects in creating a sustainable Martian environment? And what could this exploration teach us about Earth?

Episode: Life on our planet not centered around us: Bruce Mau

“Everything we are doing right now, we don’t know how to do. That’s the magical thing about design.” Designer Bruce Mau joined DAC’s Jen Masengarb to discuss Massive Change Network’s current projects and his ground-breaking collaborations with leading architects, museums, and companies. Mau speaks about caring for our planet and argues this is the best time in human history to be alive.

For more info https://dac.dk/en/podcasts/

News via Danish Architecture Center

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Danish Architecture Center Launches New Design Podcast" 30 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936452/danish-architecture-center-launches-new-design-podcast/> ISSN 0719-8884

